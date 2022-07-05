New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Interior Market: Segmented: By Component, By Vehicle Type, By Material And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288794/?utm_source=GNW

Customer expectations in the area of mobility are changing at a breakneck pace. Internal combustion engine vehicles built around a mechanical powertrain and a human driver are rapidly giving way to electric, autonomous mobility solutions that provide a personalized travel experience in the automotive industry. Interior design engineers ensure that every occupant, regardless of size, has a safe and comfortable seat, whether sitting upright or reclining, facing the road or swiveling around to change the temperature in a specific zone and is free of unwanted noises and vibrations.



Market Highlights

The Automotive Interior Market is expected to register a notable CAGR of 5% by 2031



The expanding demand for private vehicles, improving consumer standards of living, rising disposable income, rising demand for premium vehicles, and the growing popularity of electric vehicles around the world are some of the primary reasons driving the global automotive interior market forward.



Global Automotive Interior Market: Segments

The Seat segment is anticipated to grow considerably during the estimated period



Since seats are a comforting and essential component of any passenger or commercial vehicle, the seat segment is expected to dominate the automotive interior market throughout the forecast period. The expanding vehicle production and rising demand for comfort and luxury are driving this market’s expansion. The seat has a significant impact on the driving and passenger experience. New firms have introduced technology that enables intelligent sitting adjustment, customized comfort, and a variety of additional functions.



The Glass Fiber Composite segment is projected to witness significant growth shortly



During the projected period, the glass fiber composite sector is expected to have the largest market. It’s commonly utilized in interior applications including doors, dashboards, headliners, and insulation in automobiles. It has several advantages, including excellent impact resistance, low cost, decreased brittleness, and lightweight. It can also be easily molded into any shape.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Focus on making vehicles lightweight through different interior materials and innovations



Manufacturers have been able to lower car weight and develop more comfortable interiors because of the introduction of new materials and advanced technology. The seating system is where the largest weight reduction is achieved in car interior components. Vehicles that are made of lightweight materials are more efficient. The market is expanding due to the rising demand for lightweight commercial vehicles for commodities transportation.



Increasing technological advancements for adding comfort are propelling the market growth



The demand for sophisticated automotive interiors is being fueled by increased safety concerns along with technological improvements. Smart lighting systems, advanced seating systems, and increased investments in the development of comfortable and convenient interiors are all driving the global automotive interior industry forward.



Restraint

Significantly priced advanced automotive interiors are acting as a restraint



Although the cost of modern automotive interior components has reduced in recent years, the cost of sophisticated automotive interior electronic components has remained high. As a result, until the cost of these revolutionary technologies is reduced, they will not find widespread use in low-cost or low-volume vehicles, stifling market growth.



Global Automotive Interior Market: Key Players

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

ContiTech AG

DraxlmaierGroup

Sage Automotive Interiors

SMS Auto Fabrics

Takata Corporation

LEAR Corporation

Faurecia S.A.

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Calsonic KenseiCorporation

Magna International

Grupo Antolin

Tachi-S Co. Ltd.

TATA Group

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.



Global Automotive Interior Market: Regions

During the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing automotive interior market. The expanding vehicle production and rising demand for comfort and luxury are driving this market’s expansion. The market for automotive interior components is led by the Asia Pacific, which is the world’s largest market for car production. The small/economy automobile category dominates the market in the Asia Pacific, with higher adoption of interior components.



Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Interior Market

Due to the influence on vehicle manufacturing, the automotive interior market experienced a drop following COVID-19. However, the expansion of this industry would be aided by a sustained recovery in car production after 2021. Automotive interior suppliers, like the majority of the industry’s key companies, were affected by the outbreak.



Global Automotive Interior Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of APAC

the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – South Africa and Rest of the Middle East and Africa

The Global Automotive Interior Market report also contains an analysis on:



Automotive Interior Market Segments:



