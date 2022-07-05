EDF:Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF

English French

Paris, July 5th, 2022

Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF

In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 31st December 2021:

1,174,554 shares

€5,932,879.04 in cash

Transactions made from 1st January 2022 to 30th June 2022:

5,090 purchase transactions

7,146 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volume represented:

7,873,948 shares and € 66,263,452.76 for purchase transactions

7,530,966 shares and € 64,092,149.44 for sale transactions

It is recalled that as of the date of signature of the liquidity agreement, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account

738,882 shares

€ 10,120,161

In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 30th June 2022:

- 1,517,536 shares

- € 4,155,979.55 in cash

Attachment