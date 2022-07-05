Associa Chicagoland And Associa Cares Distribute Checks To Homeowners Displaced By Tornado

CHICAGO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana, recently partnered with Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, to provide financial assistance to 55 families from Chicago’s Woodridge Club Condominiums who were displaced by a tornado. Associa Cares is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Many of those receiving assistance lost all of their belongings.

On June 20, 2021, a powerful tornado destroyed or damaged several of the community’s units and buildings. Although Woodridge Club’s insurance covered most repairs, it did not pay for lost or damaged personal possessions or temporary housing. As a result, many affected homeowners have struggled to rebuild and 24 families have yet to return home. In response, Associa Chicagoland and Associa Cares partnered with Woodridge Club’s property management firm, MC Property Management, and the association’s board of directors to provide the affected families with financial assistance to help ease their burden.

“I am incredibly proud to be part of this effort to provide families with the financial relief they badly need,” said Stephanie Skelley, CMCA®, AMS®, Chicagoland president. “It is heartwarming to see team members from Associa Chicagoland, the Woodridge Club Condominium board of directors, and different management companies put their competitive differences aside and come together in the spirit of helping others in need.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a US-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, please visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

Stay Connected

Like Associa Cares on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associacares/

Like Associa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa