New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069921/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Textile Printing Market to Reach 28.2 Billion Square Meters by 2026
Textile printing is the process of applying color and design to a fabric. Steady population growth, increasing purchasing capability, and rapidly changing fashion trends are the key factors driving growth in the market. Driven by rising disposable incomes, consumers especially in fast-growing developing economies are gaining the ability to afford fabrics with attractive designs and designer wear. Market growth is also being favored by the rising preference for artistic fabrics among customers. Sustainability, shorter run lengths, online collaboration, demand for textiles with vibrant colors, and changes in printing partner ecosystem are some of the trends that are likely to emerge post COVID-19 crisis. Renewed emphasis on eco-friendly procedures and toxic-free ingredients would emerge as a major trend in the textile printing ecosystem. The new sustainability awareness can potentially trigger the switch from traditional textile printing to digital textile printing, as digital approach is more sustainable and more viable in the long-run. Besides digital printing, shorter run lengths also influence the demand for high quality rotary screens, which still represent the most economical textile printing method.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Textile Printing estimated at 22 Billion Square Meters in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 28.2 Billion Square Meters by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period analysis period. Screen Printing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach 24.6 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Printing segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 7.8% share of the global Textile Printing market. The market for traditional textile screen printing, which is a labor-intensive technique, has witnessed growth led by steady population growth, rising consumer spending of people across the world, and rapidly changing fashion trends. However, with the emergence of digital textile printing and its fast adoption in the global market, the conventional screen printing method is facing stiff competition. Growth in Digital Printing segment will be driven by digital printing technology`s ability to address technical limitations that are encountered in conventional printing applications, and its use in small-volume productions involving varied designs, which proves to be inefficient in the case of traditional printing.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.5 Billion Square Meters in 2021, While China is to Reach 8.5 Billion Square Meters by 2026
The Textile Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.5 Billion Square Meters in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 6.62% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 8.5 Billion Square Meters in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 9 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period. During the COVID-19 crisis period, several European companies have relocated their contracts from China, Pakistan and other eastern regions to locations closer to or within Europe such as Morocco, Turkey, Spain and Portugal. The trend is expected to continue in the post crisis period and the US companies are also likely to follow the same path and prefer non-Chinese partners, especially those based out of Mexico, Japan or Europe due to ongoing trade war and uncertain tariff scenario. Efforts to promote eco-friendly techniques for textile printing in developing economies, especially in China and India, are driving digital textile printing in these economies.
Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured) -
- aeoon Technologies GmbH
- AM Printex Solutions
- ATPColor Srl
- Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd.
- Dazian LLC
- Durst Phototechnik SPA
- Fisher Textiles, Inc.
- Glen Raven, Inc.
- Hollanders Printing Systems B.V.
- Huntsman International LLC
- JV Digital Printing
- Mehler Texnologies GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069921/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Textile Sector Remains Adversely Impacted
US Consumer % Change in Retail Spending on Apparel: Feb 2020-
May 2020
As Fashion Sector Slips on COVID-19 Ramp, More Challenges Ahead
for Textiles Printing Industry
COVID-19 Unwinds & Accelerates Disruptive Changes within
Textile Printing Industry
Digital Textile Printing Takes Wing in the Crisis Moment
Accelerated Shift toward On-Demand Printing
Water-based to Waterless Dyes
Textile Printing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Textile Printing: A Prelude
Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing
Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital
Printing
Outlook
Rise in Adoption of Digital Printing
Advantages of Digital Textile Printing
Screen Printing: What Does the Future Hold?
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market
Factors Hampering Growth
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends Influencing the Textile Printing Market
Textile Printing Industry Strives to become more Sustainable
Digital Printing Offers Short, Sustainable Production Runs
High Resource Efficiency
Eco-Friendly Printing Inks
Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing: Exciting Opportunities
Suitability of Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing
3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations
Revolutionize Fashion Sampling
3D and 4D Printing: Harbingers of New Design Trends
Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations
Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile
Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing
Select Recent Product Developments
Demand Grows Significantly for On-Demand Digital Printing Platform
Room for More Innovation in Digital Textile Printing Technologies
High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market
Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile
Printers
Inkjet Textile Printing Market and Growth Opportunities
Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market Expands
Opportunities
Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing
Market
Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital
Printing
Digital Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Personalized
Clothing
Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Décor
Millennials: A Strong Influencing Demographic
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
E-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver
World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021E)
Through-Print Textile Printing : A Challenge for Digital Printers
Textile Printing and Ad Campaigns Drive Demand for Large Format
Printers
Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing
Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets
Assessing the Pros & Cons of DTF Printing & DTG Printing
Ink Chemistries Holds Key in Textile Printing Growth
Global Digital Textile Printer Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Unit Placements by Ink Type - Direct Disperse,
Reactive, Sublimation and Others
Chemistry Requirements Encourage Development of Specialized
Processing Equipment
Shift towards Eco-Friendly Inks
Green Printing Practices in Textile Printing
Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World
Population to Drive Demand
World Population Estimates (2000-2050)
Rapid Pace of Urbanization to Drive Demand for Textile Materials
World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by
Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050
Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screen Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Screen Printing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Screen Printing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Digital Printing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Printing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand
Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Apparel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interior/Furnishings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Interior/Furnishings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Interior/Furnishings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial/Technical Textiles by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial/Technical
Textiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand
Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial/Technical
Textiles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Production for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
US Apparel Imports by Country of Origin: 2019
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital
Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings
and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical
Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital
Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings
and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical
Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital
Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings
and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical
Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Digital Textile Printing Industry in China
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital
Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings
and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical
Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Digital Textile Printing Holds Strong Growth Potential
European Printed Textiles Market Breakdown by Type (Analog Vs
Digital): 2019
Rise in Demand for Direct-to-Garment Printing
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia,
Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital
Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings
and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical
Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital
Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings
and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical
Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital
Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings
and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and
Industrial/Technical Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital
Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings
and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical
Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Textile Printing by Technology -
Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and
Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical
Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Apparel,
Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital
Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings
and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical
Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital
Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings
and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical
Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
TURKEY
Market Overview
Table 88: Turkey Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital
Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Turkey Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Turkey Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings
and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Turkey Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric
Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical
Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and
Digital Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Textile Printing
by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Printing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Production for Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel,
Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Textile Printing
by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and
Industrial/Technical Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Printing by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Production for Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and
Industrial/Technical Textiles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Textile Printing by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Printing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Production for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and
Digital Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in
Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Printing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Production for Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel,
Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square
Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Printing by
Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and
Industrial/Technical Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069921/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________