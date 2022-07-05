New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069921/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Textile Printing Market to Reach 28.2 Billion Square Meters by 2026



Textile printing is the process of applying color and design to a fabric. Steady population growth, increasing purchasing capability, and rapidly changing fashion trends are the key factors driving growth in the market. Driven by rising disposable incomes, consumers especially in fast-growing developing economies are gaining the ability to afford fabrics with attractive designs and designer wear. Market growth is also being favored by the rising preference for artistic fabrics among customers. Sustainability, shorter run lengths, online collaboration, demand for textiles with vibrant colors, and changes in printing partner ecosystem are some of the trends that are likely to emerge post COVID-19 crisis. Renewed emphasis on eco-friendly procedures and toxic-free ingredients would emerge as a major trend in the textile printing ecosystem. The new sustainability awareness can potentially trigger the switch from traditional textile printing to digital textile printing, as digital approach is more sustainable and more viable in the long-run. Besides digital printing, shorter run lengths also influence the demand for high quality rotary screens, which still represent the most economical textile printing method.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Textile Printing estimated at 22 Billion Square Meters in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 28.2 Billion Square Meters by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period analysis period. Screen Printing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach 24.6 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Printing segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 7.8% share of the global Textile Printing market. The market for traditional textile screen printing, which is a labor-intensive technique, has witnessed growth led by steady population growth, rising consumer spending of people across the world, and rapidly changing fashion trends. However, with the emergence of digital textile printing and its fast adoption in the global market, the conventional screen printing method is facing stiff competition. Growth in Digital Printing segment will be driven by digital printing technology`s ability to address technical limitations that are encountered in conventional printing applications, and its use in small-volume productions involving varied designs, which proves to be inefficient in the case of traditional printing.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.5 Billion Square Meters in 2021, While China is to Reach 8.5 Billion Square Meters by 2026



The Textile Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.5 Billion Square Meters in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 6.62% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 8.5 Billion Square Meters in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 9 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period. During the COVID-19 crisis period, several European companies have relocated their contracts from China, Pakistan and other eastern regions to locations closer to or within Europe such as Morocco, Turkey, Spain and Portugal. The trend is expected to continue in the post crisis period and the US companies are also likely to follow the same path and prefer non-Chinese partners, especially those based out of Mexico, Japan or Europe due to ongoing trade war and uncertain tariff scenario. Efforts to promote eco-friendly techniques for textile printing in developing economies, especially in China and India, are driving digital textile printing in these economies.

Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured) -

aeoon Technologies GmbH

AM Printex Solutions

ATPColor Srl

Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd.

Dazian LLC

Durst Phototechnik SPA

Fisher Textiles, Inc.

Glen Raven, Inc.

Hollanders Printing Systems B.V.

Huntsman International LLC

JV Digital Printing

Mehler Texnologies GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069921/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Textile Sector Remains Adversely Impacted

US Consumer % Change in Retail Spending on Apparel: Feb 2020-

May 2020

As Fashion Sector Slips on COVID-19 Ramp, More Challenges Ahead

for Textiles Printing Industry

COVID-19 Unwinds & Accelerates Disruptive Changes within

Textile Printing Industry

Digital Textile Printing Takes Wing in the Crisis Moment

Accelerated Shift toward On-Demand Printing

Water-based to Waterless Dyes

Textile Printing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Textile Printing: A Prelude

Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing

Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital

Printing

Outlook

Rise in Adoption of Digital Printing

Advantages of Digital Textile Printing

Screen Printing: What Does the Future Hold?

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market

Factors Hampering Growth

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Influencing the Textile Printing Market

Textile Printing Industry Strives to become more Sustainable

Digital Printing Offers Short, Sustainable Production Runs

High Resource Efficiency

Eco-Friendly Printing Inks

Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing: Exciting Opportunities

Suitability of Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing

3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations

Revolutionize Fashion Sampling

3D and 4D Printing: Harbingers of New Design Trends

Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations

Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile

Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing

Select Recent Product Developments

Demand Grows Significantly for On-Demand Digital Printing Platform

Room for More Innovation in Digital Textile Printing Technologies

High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market

Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile

Printers

Inkjet Textile Printing Market and Growth Opportunities

Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market Expands

Opportunities

Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing

Market

Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital

Printing

Digital Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Personalized

Clothing

Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Décor

Millennials: A Strong Influencing Demographic

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Select Countries: 2019

E-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:

(2015-2021E)

Through-Print Textile Printing : A Challenge for Digital Printers

Textile Printing and Ad Campaigns Drive Demand for Large Format

Printers

Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing

Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets

Assessing the Pros & Cons of DTF Printing & DTG Printing

Ink Chemistries Holds Key in Textile Printing Growth

Global Digital Textile Printer Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Unit Placements by Ink Type - Direct Disperse,

Reactive, Sublimation and Others

Chemistry Requirements Encourage Development of Specialized

Processing Equipment

Shift towards Eco-Friendly Inks

Green Printing Practices in Textile Printing

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World

Population to Drive Demand

World Population Estimates (2000-2050)

Rapid Pace of Urbanization to Drive Demand for Textile Materials

World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by

Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Screen Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Screen Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Screen Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Digital Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand

Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Apparel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interior/Furnishings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Interior/Furnishings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Interior/Furnishings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial/Technical Textiles by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial/Technical

Textiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial/Technical

Textiles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Production for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

US Apparel Imports by Country of Origin: 2019

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital

Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings

and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical

Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital

Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings

and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical

Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital

Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings

and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical

Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Digital Textile Printing Industry in China

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital

Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings

and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical

Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Digital Textile Printing Holds Strong Growth Potential

European Printed Textiles Market Breakdown by Type (Analog Vs

Digital): 2019

Rise in Demand for Direct-to-Garment Printing

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia,

Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital

Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings

and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical

Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital

Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings

and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical

Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital

Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings

and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and

Industrial/Technical Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital

Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings

and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical

Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Textile Printing by Technology -

Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and

Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of Annual

Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical

Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Apparel,

Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital

Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings

and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical

Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital

Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings

and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical

Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



TURKEY

Market Overview

Table 88: Turkey Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital

Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Turkey Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Turkey Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings

and Industrial/Technical Textiles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Turkey Historic Review for Textile Printing by Fabric

Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical

Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and

Digital Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Textile Printing

by Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Printing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Production for Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel,

Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Textile Printing

by Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and

Industrial/Technical Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Printing by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Production for Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and

Industrial/Technical Textiles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Printing by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Printing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Production for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Printing by Technology - Screen Printing and

Digital Printing - Independent Analysis of Annual Production in

Thousand Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Technology - Screen Printing and Digital Printing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Printing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Production for Screen Printing and Digital Printing for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Printing by Fabric Type - Apparel,

Interior/Furnishings and Industrial/Technical Textiles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Production in Thousand Square

Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Printing by

Fabric Type - Apparel, Interior/Furnishings and

Industrial/Technical Textiles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069921/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________