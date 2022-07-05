New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sewing Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010582/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Sewing Machines Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026



Sewing Machines are used to stitch fabric, leather and other materials together. Sewing machines are classified into mechanical and electrical. The sewing technique used can either be lockstitch or chain stitch. Modern machines, however, employ lockstitch, comprising the use of two threads, a feature available in both home as well as industrial sewing machines. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sewing Machines estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Apparel, one of the end-use segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Apparel end-use segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026



The Sewing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Growing global population, rising disposable income and high demand of accessories and apparel are the key factors driving growth of the sewing machine market. Long-term growth in the market will be driven by factors such as rising demand for advanced and feature rich sewing machines, launch of various innovative technologies and software, and the rise of sewing as a leisure pursuit among new sewing enthusiasts. Growing consumer preference for sophisticated features and functions will drive demand for smart sewing machines in the coming years.



Industrial Sewing Machines to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026



Global market for Industrial Sewing Machines is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Industrial segment, accounting for 47.4% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured) -

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Baby Lock

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Brother International Corporation

Bernina International AG

Jaguar International Corporation

Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

Elna International Corp. SA

Juki Corporation

Kaulin Manufacturing Co., Ltd./Siruba

Merrow Inc.

Million Special Industries Co., Ltd

Jack Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Rimoldi & CF srl

SEIKO Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

SGSB Group Co., Ltd

SVP Worldwide

Singer Sewing Company

TAJIMA Group

Xi’an Typical Industries Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Doso Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010582/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit by the Pandemic

COVID-19 Inflicts Considerable Damage on Global Textile

Machinery Industry

Sewing Activity Grows in Prominence Amidst the Pandemic,

Presenting Opportunities for Household Sewing Machines

Global Economy Stares at an Impending Crisis

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Sewing Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Sewing Machines

Home Sewing Machines

Industrial Sewing Machines

Sewing Machines: Providing Limitless Creativity for Industrial

Users, Quilters, Home Décor Sewers, and Fashion Enthusiasts

Industrial Sewing Machines Lead Global Market

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Global Household Sewing Machines Market by Leading Competitors

(in %): 2020

Select Popular Sewing Machines

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Advanced and Feature-Rich Sewing Machines to

Drive Healthy Long-term Gains

Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation

Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market

Growth

Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market

Opportunities

Rise of Sewing as a Leisure Activity among New Sewing

Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines

Key Purchase Considerations for Pros and Beginners

Rising Interest of DIYers Promises Bright Prospects for the Market

User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts to Propel Adoption

Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing

Leather Products Grow in Prominence

Apparel Demand and Textile Making Industry Trends to Influence

Demand for Industrial Sewing Machines

Global Apparel Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2022 and 2025

With Apparel & Textile Manufacturing Disrupted due to COVID-19

Outbreak, Impact Imminent on Sewing Machines Sales

Fashion Conscious Women Trigger Changes in Player Strategies

Recovery in Auto Sales and Production to Fuel Demand for Car

Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Global Automotive Upholstery Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Technical Textiles Present Opportunities for Industrial Sewing

Machines Market

World Textile Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Segment (2019)

Global Technical Textiles Market Size (in US$ Million) by

Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Embroidery Machines: Enabling Craft Work in Fashion Industry

Factors Determining the Choice of An Appropriate Embroidery

Machine

Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation &

Intelligence

Robotic Tailoring: The Future of Fashion to Propel Market Growth

The Transformational Impact of Sewing Robots

Automation of Sewing Process Flows Gains Momentum

Latest Technological Developments in the Sewing Machines Market

Market to Benefit from the Emergence of Novel Sewing Machines

with Various Features

Sewing Machine Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth

Advanced PC and Wi-Fi-Enabled Sewing Machines

Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop-in

Bobbin Systems

Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and

Wearable Electronics

Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines

High-Speed Sewing Machines

Stitch Regulator Technologies for Mastering Free Motion Techniques

Online Marketing Increases Market Competition

Demographic Factors Influence Industry Dynamics

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Home Sewing Machines

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Operator Safety: A Major Challenge Confronting Sewing Machines

Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Apparel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Apparel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Apparel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Household by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Household by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Electronic and Advanced Home Sewing Machines: Potential Growth

Opportunities

Crafters and DIYers Propel Demand for Domestic Sewing Machines

Competition

US Home Sewing Machines Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Shipments by Leading Players for 2019

Distribution Scenario

US Retail Sales of Home Sewing Machine by Distribution Channel

(in %) for 2020E

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sewing

Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sewing

Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Japanese Household Sewing Machines Market: Volume Market Share

Breakdown of Leading Players for 2019

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China: A Major Consumer and Producer of Sewing Machines

Despite COVID-19 Crisis, China to Remain An Important Market

for Sewing Machines

Workforce Shortage and Automation Impact China?s Sewing Machine

Industry

Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

European Household Sewing Machines Market Breakdown of Volume

Demand (in %) by Leading Players: 2019

Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 49: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Home Sewing Machines Market: An Overview

Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sewing

Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: UK Historic Review for Sewing Machines by Application -

Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sewing

Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sewing

Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sewing

Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sewing Machines by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Australia Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Anti-China Sentiment

Table 106: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: India Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel

and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -

Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: South Korea Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Sewing Machines by

End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Taiwan

Singapore

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and

Non-Apparel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sewing

Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sewing

Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and

Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sewing

Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sewing

Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010582/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________