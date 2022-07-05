Proactive news headlines including Majuba Hill Copper, Bridgeline Digital, Aftermath Silver, BioHarvest Sciences and Royal Fox Gold

New York , July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Majuba Hill Copper begins deep core program at its flagship porphyry copper project in Nevada click here
- Sidus Space says partner's satellite orbital deployer achieved space qualification with successful launch click here
- Nickel North Exploration reveals big increase in inferred resource for its Hawk Ridge nickel-cobalt-PGE sulphide project in Québec click here
- Royal Helium says extremely pleased with results of Nazare production modelling simulation click here
- Bridgeline Digital highlights record rate of new customer wins and renewals in fiscal 3Q update click here
- QC Copper and Gold reports promising drill assays from Opemiska Copper-Gold Property in Quebec click here
- Aftermath Silver welcomes latest drill assays from Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project in Peru click here
- Vuzix says it has received and begun delivering a follow-on smart glasses order valued at over $350,000 for a large US multinational retailer click here
- Real Luck Group appoints gaming industry veteran Daniel Sanders as its director of marketing click here
- Progressive Planet Solutions expands into custom-blended regenerative fertilizer and soil amendment production click here
- PyroGenesis Canada delivers plasma torch system to major international iron ore pellet producer client click here
- Mason Graphite says its joint venture with Nouveau Monde Graphite has the blessing of independent proxy voting advisors click here
- DGTL says subsidiary Engagement Labs wins $1M service contract from global leader in digital audio content click here
- Electric Royalties notes filing by Manganese X Energy Corp of PEA for Battery Hill manganese project in New Brunswick click here
- BioHarvest Sciences reports strong 2Q sales of VINIA wellness product as production scales up at new Israel facility click here
- Lingo Media launches new English language learning course as global demand surges for qualified teachers click here
- Ultra Lithium set to kick off drilling at the Georgia Lake lithium property in Ontario click here
- Audacious announces appointment of Jill Swainson to its board of directors click here
- SoLVBL Solutions files US provisional patent application for its authentication seal in digital voting click here
- FPX Nickel appoints Cooper Quinn as new CEO of carbon capture subsidiary CO2 Lock click here
- Royal Fox Gold says latest drilling at Philibert project will add 'significant near-surface gold ounces' to resource click here
- First 'sand battery' developed to heat homes or balance renewable energy for grid click here
- Scottie Resources starts 2022 drill program as it looks to expand high-grade Blueberry Contact Zone click here
- Soma Gold expects further earnings growth as it ramps up output from El Bagre operation click here
- Planet 13 Holdings closes US$3.3M purchase of Florida land for staged cultivation facility click here
- Nextech AR Solutions Corp announces plans to spin-out ARitize Maps for direct listing on CSE click here
- Victory Resources adds to its lithium property portfolio in Quebec click here
- i-80 Gold starts shipping Granite Creek ore to Nevada Gold Mines click here
- Plurilock wins DEFEND order from customer service platform provider Agents Only click here
