Loop & Tie Launches Team Management, Enabling Lifecycle Gifting for Customer Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop & Tie, a leading platform for sustainable corporate gifting, announced today the introduction of their Teams offering, a feature designed to enable gifting throughout the customer lifecycle. The feature allows multiple teams within an organization to share a Loop & Tie platform license while maintaining segmented gift performance data, as well as providing organization-wide oversight and performance insights for executives and program administrators.

"Corporate budgets are quickly tightening, and that affects gifting on both ends of the spectrum," said Molly Falco, Director, Product Marketing at Loop & Tie. "Old-school gifting platform pricing is cost prohibitive for most businesses, but being able to deploy gifts to prospects and customers is key for those businesses in securing and retaining customers of their own.

"With the release of Teams, Loop & Tie is creating a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to increase their gifting touchpoints without burning budget on their gifting platform. Teams means all hands on deck; every part of an organization is enabled to use gifting to engage prospects, customers, and employees, and those programs are measurable and distinct by team, every step of the way."

The new Teams offering also enables organizations to choose from multiple options in budget management, maintain gift inventory segmentation between teams, and manage team-specific creative assets, like images and email templates.

Combined with existing functionality like native Salesforce Gifting and Campaigns, the Teams offering ensures corporate teams have an extensible platform that meets all their needs.

"With businesses across the globe feeling the impact of the economic downturn, we're happy to launch the Teams functionality knowing companies will require cost-efficient ways to show appreciation that align with reduced budgets," said Sara Rodell, Loop & Tie Founder and CEO.

The Teams feature will be available for new and existing Loop & Tie customers starting today, and will continue to grow over the next year as part of a 365-day continuous development plan. For more information or to speak to the Loop & Tie team, please visit loopandtie.com.

About Loop & Tie

Loop & Tie is the first and only carbon regenerative corporate gifting platform, enabling direct mail and gifting programs businesses can feel good about. Focused on sustainability at scale, Loop & Tie marketplace gifts are selected to bring corporate gifting budgets to small and artisan makers, women-owned businesses, BIPOC- and minority-owned businesses, and businesses making a direct positive impact on environmental sustainability issues. Founded in 2017, Loop & Tie is privately held and headquartered in Austin, TX, with a fully remote, global workforce.

Press Contact

Molly Falco

molly.falco@loopandtie.com

