Information on shares, voting rights and the size of its authorised capital

On 4 July 2022 a new wording of the Articles of Association of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter - the Company) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities, thereby completing the procedure of the reduction of the authorised capital of the Company, during which the 4,637,500 units of the ordinary registered shares, acquired by the Company through the share redemption processes, were cancelled.

Taking this into account and pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company discloses information on the total number of voting rights attached to its issued shares and the size of its authorized capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000121865 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0,29 Number of shares, units 41 737 500 Authorised capital, EUR 12 103 875 Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 41 737 500



