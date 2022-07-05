Battery-Powered Generators From Dory Power for Long-lasting Indoor Backup Power Supply

CLEVELAND, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power outages, when they unexpectedly happen, could interrupt daily lives and cause big losses. While portable gas/diesel generators are polluting, noisy, and not suitable for indoor uses due to their deadly carbon monoxide emissions, the Dory Power company in Ohio manufactures portable battery-powered generators, which can provide clean, quiet, automatic and long-lasting backup power.

The Dory battery generators have no emissions, no noises and no vibrations during usage, making them perfect for indoor use. The battery generators from Dory Power are plug-and-play, designed for fully automated backup and for uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

Currently, Dory Power offers three models of portable battery generators: B2700, B5000 and B7000. Each unit can provide multiple days of emergency backup power for a family to run a refrigerator, light lamps, charge cell phones, use a microwave oven, operate medical devices, etc.

The Dory B7000 battery generator is the most powerful portable battery generator in the world, providing the longest backup time among all types of similar products. Using a Dory B7000 can power a home refrigerator for about 120-150 hours. Another big advantage of Dory battery generators is that several units can be connected together to provide extended and automatic backup. For example, two connected B-7000s can run a home refrigerator continuously for 10-12 days.

The Dory battery generators are produced in Cleveland, Ohio, with the highest standard of quality, in an all-metal structure and enclosure, using state-of-the-art rechargeable lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are certified to the UL 1642, IEC 62619 and UN38.3 standards. Safety and performance are ensured with three layers of protection under extreme application conditions.

Existing customers of Dory battery generators include residential households, restaurants, hospitals, medical labs, industrial R&D labs, university research labs, etc., across the United States from California to New York, and from Florida to Alaska.

Dory offers a 30-day money back guarantee for all customers and two years of warranty for the purchased battery generators. With a superior quality, the life expectancy of Dory battery generators are over 10 years. For the Independence Day celebration, Dory Power currently has an ongoing promotional sales until the end of July 2022 on their website, www.dorypower.com

Dory Power, located in Cleveland Ohio, is an innovative battery technology company dedicated to developing, manufacturing and supplying clean, safe, affordable and sustainable battery power systems for energy storage and backup power supply.

