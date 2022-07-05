Pivot Interactives Launches Top Five Webinars for Science Educators

MINNEAPOLIS, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivot Interactives, a phenomena-based, active learning tool for science teaching, announces five free science webinars for science and STEM educators. Science webinars begin on July 1, 2022, and continue each weekday through the month of July. Topics covered include “Three-Dimensional Learning,” “Equity in Science,” “5Es with Pivot Interactives,” “Learner Independence,” and “Seeing Science in a New Light.”



“District leaders tell us that two of their biggest challenges in science education are providing teachers with high-quality, phenomena-based teaching tools and ensuring that educators have realistic professional development for three-dimensional learning,” says Peter Bohacek, CEO and Founder of Pivot Interactives. “As a company founded by educators, we are committed to providing both easy to use phenomena-based tools and professional development from teachers who get it, so the students of today become the citizen scientists of tomorrow.”

Three-Dimensional Learning

Educators will learn how to implement three-dimensional learning based on the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). Pivot Interactives will focus on defining and identifying three-dimensional learning in this introductory session. Educators will discover a robust, phenomena-based learning platform to engage students in active learning using three-dimensional concepts of teaching.



Equity in Science

Webinar participants will discuss socio-economic, social-emotional, and physical factors that impact science learning for students who have been historically underrepresented in STEM fields. Educators will leave this session with an understanding of tools and methods they can use to help make science education more inclusive for all students.



5Es with Pivot Interactives

Educators will learn how to incorporate active learning in all five parts of the 5E instructional model (Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate, and Evaluate) with Pivot Interactives. Participants will leave with a deeper understanding of active learning at all stages of the 5E model—not just the explore stage as traditionally taught.



Learner Independence

Webinar participants will learn what “learner independence” means and how to help students build theirs for years to come. Students today may struggle with grit, especially in a world of easy answers. Educators will leave this webinar with strategies for teaching students how to learn and persevere during learning that is rigorous.



Seeing Science in a New Light: Introducing Iris, a New Tool for Measuring Light and Color

Educators will discover a new tool, Iris from Pivot Interactives, to use when teaching spectroscopy, energy transfer, and more. The Pivot Interactives Iris™️ Light and Color Measuring Tools allow your students to take light- and color-based quantitative measurements directly from a video without worrying about failed experiment setups or students who need to learn remotely. Iris from Pivot Interactives can be used for videos both from the Pivot Interactives collection as well as an instructor- and student-uploaded videos.

All webinars are FREE and open to the public. Sessions range from 1-3 hours in length, from 1:00 pm Eastern Time to 3:30 pm Eastern Time.

After the event, teachers will receive:

All resources shared during the session

A recording of the session

A certificate of completion



Educators unable to attend the live event can sign up for a session and receive a recording after the event.

Educators may register here.

About Pivot Interactives

Pivot Interactives, Inc. creates and develops dynamic tools to actively engage students in the exploration of scientific phenomena, while developing their skills in science practices. Peter Bohacek, CEO of Pivot and physics teacher, and Matthew Vonk, Chief Science Officer for Pivot and physics professor, founded Pivot Interactives by developing a library of interactive video-based activities funded in part by a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The co-founders began working in 2012 with their own students to develop direct measurement videos that allow teachers and students to break out of the classroom constraints. Now, teachers worldwide are using Pivot Interactives to engage over 1 million students with phenomena and science practices. Pivot Interactives, an award-winning platform, continues to innovate to revolutionize science education because science has the power to change lives.

