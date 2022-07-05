TridentCare Expands in the Sunshine State With the Acquisition of Allied Mobile X-Ray & Ultrasound

SPARKS, Md., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TridentCare, a national leader of portable diagnostic services, is excited to announce its acquisition of Allied Mobile X-Ray & Ultrasound.

"We're very excited about this acquisition and look forward to welcoming Allied's dedicated team members and loyal customers to the TridentCare family," says TridentCare COO Jeff Hooper. "With the addition of the Allied team, TridentCare is well positioned for growth in Florida and, more importantly, to provide the highest quality care to our patients and customers."

After many years of providing high-quality portable imaging services to its customers, Allied is excited to bring its experienced personnel and know-how to TridentCare. "Our talented team, loyal customers and the many patients we have the honor to serve will continue to receive high-quality digital imaging whenever and wherever they are," says Eric Amar, President of Allied Mobile X-Ray & Ultrasound. "TridentCare has been the national leader in mobile diagnostics and a reliable, consistent provider throughout the state for many years. We are confident and thankful that TridentCare will embrace and take good care of the Allied team members and customers. Ultimately, the senior population will benefit from this transition."

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the Country, operating in 38 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular and imaging services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

TridentCare

Deborah Shelton

Director, Marketing Services

443-662-4101

www.tridentcare.com

Allied Mobile X-Ray & Ultrasound

www.amxdx.com

Related Images











Image 1: TridentCare & Allied Mobile









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment