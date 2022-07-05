The Global E-Learning Market to Reach $475.60 Billion by 2027. Augmented Reality (AR) and Game-Based Learning (Gamification) Luring Many Investors - Arizton

Chicago, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global e-learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.22% from 2022 to 2027. With new creative approaches offering education, skills, and knowledge, the education ecosystem has shifted from traditional means to digitalized, interactive, and personalized forms, favourably impacting the market. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) are expected to drive the e-learning market, fostering education through game-based learning (gamification), hybrid models, and mobile-based learning, luring many investors to pump in considerable amounts of funds during the forecast period.



Blended learning combines online and classroom education where students learn through online and electronic media and conventional face-to-face training. It offers students more control over the place, time, path, and pace of their learning. A blended classroom approach fits everyone’s level of understanding and enables teachers to pay individual attention. Also, the blended approach that allows students to engage and collaborate through discussions with peers and is pocket-friendly and affordable for them.

E-Learning Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) $475.60 Billion Market Size (2021) $214.22 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 14.22% Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Delivery Mode, Learning Mode, Function, End-user, and Region Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insights

IoT, along with artificial intelligence, provides efficient energy use, superior home security, and speedier streaming of data and content. These advances in IoT are driving the growth of the global e-learning market. Several digitization initiatives have gained importance around the world, both in the government and private sectors. Schools and governments are undertaking ambitious implementation plans pertaining to online tutoring, digital content delivery, and conversion of existing learning content into the digital format.

The concept of gamified learning is expected to gain traction among end users from K-12 and higher education segments as it has the potential to address the issues of higher education and provide an innovative platform to engage more end users. Several players in the market for instance Zondle, PlayBrighter, and Duolingo have created an environment of primary learning with a combination of games to train learners.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by delivery mode, learning mode, function type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 key company profiles and 47 other prominent vendors

Market Segmentation Analysis

Packaged content in the e-learning industry refers to the study material for courses on digital learning platforms, which is prepared in accordance with regulations and standards. The demand for packaged e-learning content is increasing, especially due to the desire for acquiring skills among corporates. For instance, there is an increasing demand for skills in industries such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and big data. Over the past few years, this has led to several vendors witnessing significant growth. The packaged e-learning content market will continue to grow with increasing requirements from corporates.

Delivery Mode

Packaged Content

LMS

Others





Learning Mode

Self-paced

Instructor-led

Function Type

Training

Testing

End-user

K-12

Higher Education

Corporates

Government

Vocational



Geographical Insights

The US and Canada are two major contributors to the North American e-learning market. North America's e-Learning market is expected to benefit from technological developments in digital infrastructure. High-speed internet, strong connectivity, and easy access allow attendees to provide useful real-time feedback, which will allow improvements in interactive e-learning sessions. Virtual classrooms account for 38%–41% of the entire market share in the region. The rising trend of adopting online courses and learning materials as a realistic alternative to normal classroom instruction is driving demand for e-learning in North America, and the industry is witnessing significant development. This is fueling the rise in e-learning’s acceptability across all industries.

Geography

North America US Canada

APAC China South Korea Japan Australia India Singapore Indonesia

Europe UK Germany France Nordics Spain Italy Russia Benelux

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Vendors Insights

The Latin American e-learning market has witnessed several mergers and acquisitions over the last seven years. Several companies have forayed into the market with a focus on one or two segments, such as K12 or secondary education. The presence of numerous players and the rapidly evolving learning preferences have made it imperative for vendors to specifically focus on customer acquisition and retention. While freemium offerings with attractive short-term subscription pricing can help garner a large customer base, continuous investments in product development, especially through gamified and contextualized interfaces, which in turn, will help them to engage and retain the learning audience. Over the past few years, there has been a consistent rise in price-based competition among vendors with the advent of small and medium-scale players, which can efficiently optimize their cost structure, especially through crowdsourcing the content or co-creating the same with an engaged audience.

Key Vendors

Apollo Education Group

Blackboard

British Council

Oracle

Pearson

Aptara

Adobe

Skillsoft

NIIT



Other Prominent Vendors

Cisco

Instructure

GP Strategies

Thomson Reuters

Docebo

McGraw Hill

Desire2Learn

Edmodo

Cengage

Macmillan Education

Cornerstone

Educomp

Cogna Educacao

Telefonica

edX

Estacio

Coursera

SAP Litmos

Open Education

Veduca

LinkedIn (Microsoft)

Simplilearn

Think & Learn (BYJU’S)

upGrad

LeQuest

FutureLearn

L2P (Learn 2 Play)

Chegg

Bright Little Labs

Aula Education

WhiteHat Security

Blinkist

Age of Learning

Learnetic

Elearn Australia

360Learning

Udemy

Skillshare

Udacity

Pluralsight

Alison

Babbel

Treehouse

Unacademy

Duolingo

Tracxn Technologies

IGNOU



