Nuvation Bio, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Nuvation Bio Inc. (“Nuvation” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NUVB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Nuvation investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nuvation issued a press release on June 27, 2022, "announc[ing] the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on the Company's Phase 1 dose escalation study of NUV-422 in solid tumors, including high grade glioma, HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer." According to the Company, "Following the emergence of uveitis, a form of inflammation in the eye, in certain patients receiving NUV-422, the Company proactively paused enrollment of new patients in order to further assess these adverse events with investigators and uveitis experts, and also reached out to the FDA for guidance around an appropriate path forward. While the partial hold is in place, no new patients will be enrolled in the NUV-422 program, although current study participants may continue to be treated in the Phase 1 study." Based on this news, shares of Nuvation fell by more than 13% on the same day.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising