OuterBox Honored Among Northeast Ohio's Top Workplaces

COPLEY, Ohio, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OuterBox is pleased to be named among the 2022 Top Workplaces, sponsored by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. The digital marketing company specializes in SEO services and paid search marketing and is one of 220 employers in 11 Northeast Ohio counties to achieve the honor.

Winners were selected based on employee feedback to an anonymous survey run by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. Employers had to have local offices and at least 35 workers in the region to be considered for the award. More than 2,900 organizations were invited to participate in the program. Companies were judged on 15 criteria critical to any organization's success, including alignment, execution and connection.

OuterBox President Jason Dutt cited one major factor in the company's selection as a Top Workplace: teamwork.

"We foster a winning attitude as part of our culture, and we have people who actually care about each other," he said, adding that the transparency of the company's leadership and its "100/100" philosophy also played a role in OuterBox's success.

"The designation as a Top Workplace marks a milestone for us," Dutt said. "We've worked hard to make OuterBox not only a place that produces incredible results for clients, but also a place where our staff is excited about coming to work, sharing in the wins and engaged in the future."

"OuterBox wants its employees to win," said Jennifer Klatka, company Employee Experience Manager. "We do that by ensuring our team members have great jobs they enjoy with competitive salaries, meaningful benefits, flexible, remote work schedules and a real trajectory for personal and career growth."

Those are the same qualities that a majority of respondents found important in a survey of 5,000 Northeast Ohio workers by the Fund for Our Economic Future. More than 80% of survey participants ranked meaningful work, flexible hours, and advancement opportunities as important workplace factors.

The formula is a win-win proposition for OuterBox employees and clients alike, according to Dutt.

"We believe happy, engaged employees are a major key to the quality of work and delivering the best service," he said. "This award signals that we're on the right track."

OuterBox is a digital marketing agency with 18+ years of experience and a team of more than 75. Its flagship services include paid search marketing, search engine optimization, Google Ads management, email marketing, and eCommerce website development. OuterBox provides marketing services across multiple platforms including WordPress, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and Magento. As a leader in the eCommerce space, OuterBox delivers industry-leading Shopify SEO and Shopify website design services. With all services under one roof, the company is able to provide a cohesive approach to online marketing, driving the marketing results clients deserve.

