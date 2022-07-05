Rapid Industrialization to catalyze the Steel Tubes Market, reaching US$ 93.3 Bn in 2022

United States, Rockville MD, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global steel tubes market size is bound to reach US$ 114.8 Bn in 2032, marking a CAGR of 2.1% between 2022 and 2032. The requirement for assembling systems at sophisticated offshore construction sites as well as the building of new transmission lines required to transfer oil & gas from drilling sites to customers are factors driving the demand growth for seamless steel pipes.



As per Fact.MR, the global Steel Tubes Market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn in 2022. to the market is expected to gloat over burning need to assemble systems at the sophisticated offshore construction sites..

Also, the fact that steel tubes, along with steel pipes, are indispensable for industrial sectors like oil & gas, mining, construction, and manufacturing can’t be ruled out. This factor is likely to drive an inevitable growth of steel tubes market.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=480

Additionally, increasing usage of steel casing pipes due to better longevity and strength is likely to accelerate the market. The fast expanding industrial sector across the globe is expected to drive the demand for the steel tubes going forward.

North America finds steel tubes market well with its ever-expanding network of pipelines, especially in the automobiles’ sector coupled with expanding power plant installation capacity. Europe is flourishing in the steel tubes market due to exceptional increase in production of steel herein. The Asia-Pacific will see an increase with increase in disposable income.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. steel tubes market is projected to account for a share of about 25% by 2032.

Europe’s steel tubes market is set to second seeded by contributing for close to 20% of the market share.

By end-use, the oil & gas sector is expected to go steady in the upcoming decade.

By material, stainless steel tubes are expected to account for approximately 21% of the steel tubes market share in 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Enhancement in infrastructure in the developing economies is all set to drive the growth.

Ongoing demand for heat exchangers is likely to propagate the market.

Restraints:

Higher installation costs of steel tubes could be worrisome for the developing economies.





Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=480

Competitive Landscape:

The global steel tubes market is subject to companies making way for high-quality technologies and products.

For instance,

US-based Nucor Corporation, of late, bought a minority equity position in Trion Coatings for benefiting from the environmentally-friendly chrome plating technology. The objective is that of improving finishing of the steel products (inclusive of steel tubes).

Archelor Mittal did mention about acquiring Ilva S.p.A. for adding to quality assets and also making a mark in the European market.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

JFE Steel

Arcelor Mittal

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Bao Pipes and Tubes

Gerdau

NSSMC

Nucor

POSCO

Ansteel

AK Pipes and Tubes

Hebei Iron and Steel

Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd.

American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC

Shagang Group

Tata Steel

United States Steel (USSC).





More Valuable Insights on Steel Tubes Market

Fact.MR in its latest study offers a comprehensive analysis on the global steel tubes market. It also provides key information such as latest trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to influence sales of steel tubes during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. It also uncovers critical forecast data for the steel tubes market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Seamless Steel Tubes

Welded Steel Tubes

By Material:

Carbon Steel Tubes

Stainless Steel Tubes

Alloy Steel Tubes

Others

By End-use:

Oil & gas

Mining

Petrochemicals

Construction

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=480

Key Questions Covered in the Steel Tubes Market Report

Who are the leading players in the steel tubes market?

Which region is anticipated to dominate the global steel tubes market during 2022-2032?

What is the expected value of steel tubes market in 2022?

Which are the challenges faced in the steel tubes market?

What will be the market size of global steel tubes market during the forecast period (2022-2032)?

At what rate will the global steel tubes market grow until 2032?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Industrial Motor Market: As per Fact.MR, the global industrial motor market is set to reach USD 25.9 Bn by 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.9% in 2022-2032. Surging usage of industrial motors in fans, hydraulics, pumps, HVAC, and mixers is projected to bode well for the global market.

Industrial Bag Dust Filter Market: The global industrial dust bag filter market is estimated to be valued at USD 2,922 Mn in 2032 and it stood at USD 1,766 Mn in 2021. High demand for industrial bag dust filters in the pharmaceutical and mining industries is anticipated to aid growth.

Industrial Motor Brakes Market: Ability of industrial motor brakes to ensure smooth functioning and enable an uninterrupted workflow is likely to bolster the market in future. In addition, increasing focus of manufacturers on reducing machine stop time and propelling the production of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) is expected to drive growth.

Industrial Margarine Market Study: Demand for Industrial margarine is increasing due to the rising preference of consumers for natural products such as Industrial margarine. However, demand for Industrial margarine is less in comparison to butter as Industrial margarine consists of additives.

Industrial Radiators Market Growth: In terms of regional demand, Asia-Pacific impressively holds the topmost position in the industrial radiators market owing to the massive growth in industrialization and growing power demand coupled with sustainable energy generation.

Industrial Hydraulic Filters Market Report: The key driving factor for the global industrial hydraulic filters market is the constantly evolving petrochemical, mining and construction machinery sector, which has resulted in increased demand for industrial hydraulic filters across all major developing economies.

Industrial Air Blowers Market Research: The global industrial air blowers market is projected to witness vigorous growth in developing, as well as developed economies, during the forecast period, according to the company’s recent study.

Industrial Battery Chargers Market Share: Growth of the global industrial battery chargers market is directly proportional to the dynamics in the end use industries. Ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 is will hinder growth of the industrial battery chargers market as it is expected to witness sharp downfall in demand for next couple of years

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:



Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158