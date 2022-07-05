Suppliers Rate the Importance of a Free Supplier Portal: 9 Out of 10

PROVO, Utah, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past three years, iPayables has surveyed suppliers using their supplier portal to better understand how the portal helps them, what irritants there are, and what features they love. Results of the 2022 iPayables supplier survey found once more that suppliers maintain a positive attitude towards using supplier portals. Along with a positive attitude, suppliers have made clear that they have wants, needs, and expectations for online portals that they use regularly. One of these expectations is that the portal they use is free- with suppliers rating the importance of a free portal at an average of 9 out of 10 (10 being very important).

An eight-question survey was sent out to approximately 9,000 suppliers. The goals of the survey were as follows:

Understanding what suppliers want from a portal;

The suppliers' thoughts and opinions of InvoiceWorks ® (the iPayables portal); and

(the iPayables portal); and How their experience compares across different portals

Suppliers responded well, with 71.8% reporting that they use iPayables' InvoiceWorks® at least once a month.

When asked what InvoiceWorks® does better than other portals that they've used, 58.2% of suppliers reported "ease of use." Nearly the same majority of suppliers also reported that iPayables' InvoiceWorks®' invoice visibility is more impressive than other supplier portals that they've had experience with. In regard to visibility, 67.7% of respondents reported that they've been able to resolve an issue faster due to InvoiceWorks®' invoice status notifications.

In order for accounts payable to maintain healthy relationships with suppliers, it's important for them to implement a solution that their suppliers maintain a positive attitude towards. This survey demonstrates that a free and easy-to-use portal simplifies the invoicing process for suppliers—making them more willing to participate in e-invoicing.

About iPayables

iPayables is a pioneering leader in the automating of accounts payable departments, optimizing workflow and streamlining the invoicing and payables process. By using its advanced internet invoicing system InvoiceWorks®, businesses can streamline the entire Procure-to-Pay process.

The world's largest restaurant chain, as well as some of the world's largest grocers, airlines, hospital systems, and manufacturers, use iPayables InvoiceWorks® because of its enterprise-level functionality, flexibility, and unmatched value. iPayables provides supplier portal tools for invoice web-entry, file upload, EDI, and PO flip, as well as paper/PDF invoice capture (digitization), which integrate seamlessly with its robust and dynamic workflow, purchase order matching, dispute resolution, payment and dynamic discounting capabilities. To learn more about iPayables, visit www.ipayables.com or email info@ipayables.com.

