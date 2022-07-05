Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022 in the following amounts per share:

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
   
Class A SharesPIC.A$0.20319
Preferred SharesPIC.PR.A$0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
  

