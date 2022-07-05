U.S. Fertility Test Market to Reach $201.4 Million by 2027. Smartphone-Based and Digital Sperm Test Kits to Transform the Market – Arizton

Chicago, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the U.S. fertility test market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09%. Increasing awareness of male infertility will open new opportunities for market growth in the US. New fertility test products that are being launched in the market also increase access to male fertility testing products. Smartphone-based kits and digital sperm test kits also offer easy access to the users.
In 2021, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for a 30.12% market share of the fertility test market. Retail pharmacies are the traditional method of distribution that offers discounts on products and drives sales. Most promotional activities and the continuous sale of products to its customers provide opportunities for market growth.
U.S. Fertility Test Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size (2027)
|$201.4 Million
|Market Size (2021)
|$133.5 Million
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|7.09%
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Year
|2022-2027
|Market Segments
|Product (Ovulation Test Kits, Fertility Monitors, and Sperm Test Kits), Gender (Male and Female), Distribution Channel (Online Sales Channel, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies), End-user (Homecare, Fertility & Specialty Clinics, and Hospitals)
|Largest Market by Product
|Ovulation Test kits
|Largest Sales Channels
|Online Sales
|Country Covered
|U.S.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Increasing Adoption of At-Home Fertility Testing Kits
In the US, the availability of fertility test kits, ease of use, and concerns over fertility problems are the primary factors that push the demand for at-home fertility test kits. New home-use fertility test kits, such as ovulation test kits, sperm tests, and fertility monitor devices, which offer greater efficacy at affordable prices, are being launched in the upcoming years. In 2021, Inito, an Indian company, launched a new at-home fertility test in the US. This product came up with new features such as checking hormone quality and ovulation information. This device can be paired with an app (smartphone app) for quick access to the data.
Key Highlights
- Rise in women's employment, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness are factors driving the growth of the fertility test market. Also, the increasing use of e-commerce channels for selling and buying fertility tests is propelling the market growth.
- Online pharmacies are playing vital roles in increasing the sales of fertility tests. Around 50,000 online pharmacies are operated regularly in the US. Walgreens.com, cvc.com, healthwarejouse.com, riteaid.com, and instaflex.com are some online pharmacies playing vital roles in the US.
- Females are the major contributor to market growth, so vendors can majorly focus on female fertility test products with various promotional strategies, such as advertising with celebrities.
Strategies Adopted by Vendors in the Market
The US fertility test market is highly competitive due to various factors such as rapid technological advances and new product launches, which are consistently influencing the market. Large players are forming strategic alliances and entering co-marketing agreements to increase their competitiveness and penetration in the market. Some of the major companies acquired small companies and start-ups.US-based companies are trying to achieve high market growth by increasing sales through online sales channels. E-commerce is the best way to acquire a high customer base, and this strategy is approvingly accepted in the US by vendors.
Market Segmentation
Product
- Ovulation Test Kits
- Fertility Monitors
- Sperm Test Kits
Gender
- Male
- Female
Distribution Channel
- Online Sales Channel
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
End-users
- Homecare
- Fertility & Specialty Clinics
- Hospitals
Vendors Analysis
- AB Analitica
- Advacare Pharma
- Biozhena
- DNA Diagnostics Center
- Vio Health Tech
- Fairhaven Health
- Hamilton Thorne
- Hilin Life Products
- Give Legacy Inc
- iXensor
- Lady Technologies
- LetsGetChecked
- Medical Electronic System
- Modern fertility Inc
- Natalist
- OOVA
- Premom
- Quanovate
- Raiing Medical
- Sugentech
- Samplytics Technologies Private Limited
- SwimCount
- Swiss Precision Diagnostics (SPD)
- Teco Diagnostic
- UEBE Medical GmbH
- Valley Electronics AG
Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- U.S. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Fertility Test Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Infertility Treatment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707