U.S. Fertility Test Market to Reach $201.4 Million by 2027. Smartphone-Based and Digital Sperm Test Kits to Transform the Market – Arizton

Chicago, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the U.S. fertility test market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09%. Increasing awareness of male infertility will open new opportunities for market growth in the US. New fertility test products that are being launched in the market also increase access to male fertility testing products. Smartphone-based kits and digital sperm test kits also offer easy access to the users.



In 2021, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for a 30.12% market share of the fertility test market. Retail pharmacies are the traditional method of distribution that offers discounts on products and drives sales. Most promotional activities and the continuous sale of products to its customers provide opportunities for market growth.

U.S. Fertility Test Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) $201.4 Million Market Size (2021) $133.5 Million CAGR (2022-2027) 7.09% Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Product (Ovulation Test Kits, Fertility Monitors, and Sperm Test Kits), Gender (Male and Female), Distribution Channel (Online Sales Channel, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies), End-user (Homecare, Fertility & Specialty Clinics, and Hospitals) Largest Market by Product Ovulation Test kits Largest Sales Channels Online Sales Country Covered U.S.

Increasing Adoption of At-Home Fertility Testing Kits

In the US, the availability of fertility test kits, ease of use, and concerns over fertility problems are the primary factors that push the demand for at-home fertility test kits. New home-use fertility test kits, such as ovulation test kits, sperm tests, and fertility monitor devices, which offer greater efficacy at affordable prices, are being launched in the upcoming years. In 2021, Inito, an Indian company, launched a new at-home fertility test in the US. This product came up with new features such as checking hormone quality and ovulation information. This device can be paired with an app (smartphone app) for quick access to the data.

Key Highlights

Rise in women's employment, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness are factors driving the growth of the fertility test market. Also, the increasing use of e-commerce channels for selling and buying fertility tests is propelling the market growth.

Online pharmacies are playing vital roles in increasing the sales of fertility tests. Around 50,000 online pharmacies are operated regularly in the US. Walgreens.com, cvc.com, healthwarejouse.com, riteaid.com, and instaflex.com are some online pharmacies playing vital roles in the US.

Females are the major contributor to market growth, so vendors can majorly focus on female fertility test products with various promotional strategies, such as advertising with celebrities.



Strategies Adopted by Vendors in the Market

The US fertility test market is highly competitive due to various factors such as rapid technological advances and new product launches, which are consistently influencing the market. Large players are forming strategic alliances and entering co-marketing agreements to increase their competitiveness and penetration in the market. Some of the major companies acquired small companies and start-ups.US-based companies are trying to achieve high market growth by increasing sales through online sales channels. E-commerce is the best way to acquire a high customer base, and this strategy is approvingly accepted in the US by vendors.

Market Segmentation

Product

Ovulation Test Kits

Fertility Monitors

Sperm Test Kits



Gender

Male

Female

Distribution Channel

Online Sales Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies



End-users

Homecare

Fertility & Specialty Clinics

Hospitals



Vendors Analysis

AB Analitica

Advacare Pharma

Biozhena

DNA Diagnostics Center

Vio Health Tech

Fairhaven Health

Hamilton Thorne

Hilin Life Products

Give Legacy Inc

iXensor

Lady Technologies

LetsGetChecked

Medical Electronic System

Modern fertility Inc

Natalist

OOVA

Premom

Quanovate

Raiing Medical

Sugentech

Samplytics Technologies Private Limited

SwimCount

Swiss Precision Diagnostics (SPD)

Teco Diagnostic

UEBE Medical GmbH

Valley Electronics AG

