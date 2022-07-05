Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will announce its 2022 second quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, to discuss the company’s financial results.



Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” heading. Select “Events & Presentations,” and click “Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call.” Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. A replay of the broadcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the webcast.

To listen by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, users can access the event at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2f2dcde84a784bfe94efa7369888d44c. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Jerome E. Nichols

605-721-1171

jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969