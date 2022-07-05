Critical Care Equipment Market to Witness Healthy Growth of USD 9.07 Billion by 2029 Industry Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis

CHICAGO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Care Equipment Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Critical Care Equipment market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. Critical Care Equipment Market refers to a specialized care that is given to patients who face life-threatening conditions. This type of care is given to patients who need constant monitoring and comprehensive care. The increase in the cardiovascular diseases is escalating the growth of critical care equipment market.

Critical care equipment includes a large array of equipment utilized for intensive care of the patients. Global critical care equipment market was valued at USD 4.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.07 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Report Metric Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 - 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD

Critical care is given to patients in trauma centers or intensive care units, who are facing life-threatening conditions. These patients need constant monitoring along with comprehensive care. Major critical care equipment used in Intensive care units are pain management equipment, emergency resuscitation equipment, and patient monitoring equipment, among others.

Some of the major players operating in the critical care equipment market are

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands),

General Electric (US),

Integra Life Sciences Corporation (US),

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US),

Getinge AB (Sweden),

HEYER Medical AG (Germany),

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

Drägerwerk AG and Co. KGaA (Germany),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA (Germany),

Smiths Medical, Inc. (US),

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION. (Japan),

MAQUET Holding B.V. and Co. KG (Germany),

Aeonmed (China),

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. (China),

Asahi Kasei Corporation. (Japan),

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand),

Löwenstein Medical UK Ltd. (UK),

Hamilton Medical (Switzerland),

Baxter (US)

Recent Development

Medtronic increased up the production of its high-performance ventilators by 40% in April’2020. The company is pairing up with third-parties to explore other non-traditional mechanisms to escalate the production of ventilators.

Critical care equipment market Dynamics

Drivers

Road Traffic Accidents

The increase in the number of road traffic accidents across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of critical care equipment market. Road traffic accidents are known to be the 9th leading cause of death worldwide.

Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

The rise in the cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), including congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiac arrest, and stroke, among others accelerate the market growth.

Geriatric Population

The presence of a large population pool over 60 years will assist in the expansion of the critical care equipment market as they have a lower immunity level. The geriatric population is prone to cardiac problems, spinal injuries, neurological diseases and cancer.

Medical Tourism

Medical tourism is growing because of the developments in healthcare infrastructure and advanced reimbursement policies.

Opportunities

Furthermore, development in the modern medical treatments facilities for patients with critical healthcare conditions extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, higher cost of critical care equipment is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, presence of cheaper critical care equipment manufacturers is projected to challenge the critical care equipment market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This Global critical care equipment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the critical care equipment market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief , our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Market Segmentation: critical care equipment market

The critical care equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, type of monitoring, patient, application, end user, distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Patient Monitors

Sleep Apnea Devices

Defibrillator

Anesthesia Machine

Ventilators

Infusion Pump

Blood Warmer

Monitoring

Hemodynamic Monitoring

Vital Signs Monitoring

Neurologic Monitoring

Brain Function Monitoring

Patient

Adult

Geriatric

Pediatric

Neonates

Application

Surgeries

Coronary Angioplasty

Atrial Fibrillation

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Pulmonary

Embolism

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Hemodialysis

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Trauma Center

Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Distributor

Tender

Critical care equipment market Regional Analysis/Insights

The critical care equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, type of monitoring, patient, application, end user, distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the critical care equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the critical care equipment market because of the supportive government regulations and rapid investments within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and rapid increase in geriatric population in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

