LCS Foundation Accepting Ed & Sue Kenny Scholarship Applications for Students Pursuing Living Careers

Des Moines, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LCS Foundation has announced it is now accepting applications for the 2022 Ed and Sue Kenny Scholarship.The scholarship is designed to promote the education and professional development of undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a degree in the field of senior lifestyle services. The scholarship is open to qualifying students across the country, with applications due by November 1, 2022.

“The mission of the Ed and Sue Kenny Scholarship is to help support senior living management as a mainstream, well-respected career choice,” says Ed Kenny, LCS Foundation past president and scholarship founder. “Developing the future leaders of our profession is so important and we have seen the difference this scholarship has made to help students pursue their passion for senior living.”

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

• GPA 3.0

• Sophomore/Junior/Senior Class

• Demonstratedleadership

• Demonstrated commitment to senior lifestyle services

• Completed internship, rotations, or mentor program in senior lifestyle services.



Students must submit the Ed and Sue Kenny Scholarship application form online by November 1, 2022. The LCSFoundation professional development committee reviews all applicants to make the final determination on selected applicants. Scholarship recipients will be announced in December 2022. Additional scholarship questions can be directed to Monica Friedman atfriedmanmonica@lcsnet.com. Access the scholarship at: https://www.lcsfoundationlcs.org/resources/ed-sue-kenny-scholarship-award.

About the LCS Foundation

The LCS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization created to develop future leaders of the senior housing and care profession, support Alzheimer's care and research initiatives, and provide financial relief for personnel during crisis situations. Established by leaders from the LCS Family of Companies, the LCS Foundation is governed by a volunteer board of directors who are connected to the field of senior living and have a deep passion for serving seniors. At LCS Foundation, Experience Is Everything. Learn more on the LCS Foundation webpage.

