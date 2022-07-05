BOROUGH OF MANHATTAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE ALUMNA SANDRA LINDSAY (’94) TO RECEIVE 2022 PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM

New York, New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borough of Manhattan Community College/The City University of New York (BMCC/CUNY) is proud to congratulate one of its own for being named one of the recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. On July 7, Sandra Lindsay (Nursing, ’94) will receive the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Lindsay will join 16 other individuals at the White House for the ceremony and presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

Lindsay is a New York critical care nurse who served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response. She was the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials and is a prominent advocate for vaccines and mental health for health care workers.

In 2021, Lindsay was the keynote speaker for the Nursing Pinning Ceremony at BMCC and was presented with the BMCC Presidential Medal by BMCC President Dr. Anthony E. Munroe.

During the 2021 Nursing ceremony, BMCC President Anthony E. Munroe recognized Lindsay and said, “She’s one of your own, she made history and she inspired millions. Dr. Lindsay is an example of leadership, perseverance, sacrifice, determination and excellence, and we are all very proud to call her a member of the BMCC family.”

Lindsay will be presented with the medal alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, Oscar award-winning actor Denzel Washington, and CEO and President of the National Council of La Raza Raúl Yzaguirre. Posthumous honorees include Co-founder and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar Steve Jobs, and former U.S. Senator John McCain. The full list of the 2022 honorees is available here.

