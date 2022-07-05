Arcimoto Announces Adjournment of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Due to Lack of Quorum

EUGENE, Ore., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, announced that that the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2022 Annual Meeting”), on July 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. PDT was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.



A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of shares entitled to vote present, either in person or by proxy at this meeting. The 2022 Annual Meeting therefore had no quorum and the meeting was again adjourned to 9:00 a.m. PDT on Friday, July 15, 2022 to allow additional time for the Company’s shareholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 2, 2022. During the current adjournment, the Company expects to continue to solicit votes from its shareholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Company’s proxy statement.

Only shareholders of record, as of the record date, April 20, 2022, are entitled to and are being requested to vote. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the 2022 Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned 2022 Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

If the number of additional shares of common stock voted at the adjourned 2022 Annual Meeting is not sufficient to reach a quorum, the Company may seek to adjourn the 2022 Annual Meeting again, which will require the Company to incur additional costs.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

