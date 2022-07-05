The Global Pumps Market to Reach $91.08 Billion by 2027. Centrifugal Pumps Powered by Digitalization is Propelling Market Growth - Arizton

Chicago, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period. Centrifugal and positive displacement pumps are smart and intelligent pumps used across several end-user applications. Centrifugal pumps have more variable flow applications than positive displacement pumps. Therefore, many of these pumps are expected to be used for live monitoring purposes.
In addition, European regulations on motor and pump performance enable manufacturers to be completely informed of maximum device quality; thus, the use of smart and connected technologies to enhance pumps’ overall quality is anticipated to increase in the future.
The advent of intelligent pumps has helped in reducing operating costs and plant downtime. Centrifugal and positive displacement pumps are smart and intelligent pumps used across several end-user applications. The need for intelligent pumping systems in the oil & gas industry is high owing to strict environmental regulations related to energy consumption and pollution. The high number of M&As by major players is anticipated to boost the demand for intelligent and smart pumps. Vendors deliver quality products and user-friendly innovative software solutions to control and design smart systems. Furthermore, continuous technological advances and R&D, smart city projects, and focus on digitalization will drive the demand for intelligent and smart pumps during the forecast period.
Global Pumps Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size (2027)
|$91.08 Billion
|Market Size (2021)
|$69.08 Billion
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|4.72%
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Year
|2022-2027
|Largest Market Share by Product Type
|Centrifugal Pumps
|Geographic Analysis
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
How APAC Leading the Global Pumps Market?
Pump sales in APAC are expected to be based on high capital spending and construction expenditure growth. The growth in the demand for electricity supply in developing countries in APAC, such as India, Japan, and Indonesia, is expected to increase the demand for centrifugal pumps. Economic improvements in APAC are projected to generate enormous opportunities for pump manufacturers since substantial development is anticipated in the future in the automotive, building, and manufacturing industries. However, heavy competition from low-cost suppliers is a major barrier to the development of the pump industry in the region.
Market Segmentation
The adoption of new technologies in agriculture to improve productivity will increase the demand for rotary pumps. Improved intelligent production plants with pumps connected to cloud services are expected to be available during the forecast period. However, high raw material costs will increase rotary pump prices and could impede their demand. Rotary pumps offer cost-effective options for primary, secondary, and tertiary water management plans for wastewater disposal. The lobe rotary pump is the most used and cost-effective pump for water and wastewater treatment with 3% sludge and over. The rotary pump market is moderately fragmented due to product differentiation, which provides companies with innovation potential.
Product
- Centrifugal
- Single Stage
- Multistage
- Submersible
- Turbine
- Others
- Reciprocating
- Piston
- Diaphragm
- Rotary
- Gear
- Lobe
- Peristaltic
- Vane
- Others
End-user
- Industrial
- Oil & Gas
- Water & Wastewater
- Food & Beverage
- Chemical
- Power
- Mining
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
- Agricultural
- Commercial
- Residential
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Prominent Vendors
- Alfa Laval
- WILO
- Xylem
- The Weir Group
- Torishima
- Sulzer
- SPX FLOW
- KSB
- Kirloskar Brothers
- Franklin Electric
- Flowserve
- DESMI
- CIRCOR
- Baker Hughes
- Nikkiso
Other Prominent Vendors
- Arian Pumps
- AR North America
- Bosch Rexroth
- CP Pumpen AG
- Dover
- Masdaf
- Norm Hydrophore Pump
- Sempa
- Sumak Pump
- Vesta Pump
- Vansan
- Samsun Makina Sanayi
- Sahinler Submersible Pump
- PUMPPORT
- Jetox Pumps
- Ebara
- Grundfos
- Global Pump
- Haight Pumps
- HERMETIC-Pumpen
- Iwaki America
- Klaus Union
- Kracht
- Leitritz Group
- Naniwa Pump
- Netzsch
- Pentair
- Roper Pumps
- Ruhrpumpen
- SEKO
Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.
