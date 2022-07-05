ZED Digital Wins Global Mobile Ticketing Technology Award

Columbus OH, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZED Digital , an Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Company specializing in Smart Ticketing Solutions, announced today that its ticketing technology for crowded venues and public transport where people can pay and enter with their phone in their pocket was named the winner of the prestigious Ticketing Technology of the Year . This award was announced at the Transport Ticketing Global Summit held in Olympia, London on 28-29 June 2022. This highly coveted award recognizes a ticketing technology or solution company that has developed a brand-new product that is set to revolutionize ticketing as we know it.

“We are thrilled to receive this endorsement at one of the largest global smart ticketing conferences. The award recognizes the potential of our trendsetting ticketing solution to disrupt the global smart ticketing market,” said Sumithra Jagannath, President, and founder of ZED Digital.

Transport Ticketing Global is the world’s largest event for the smart ticketing and mobility community. The 2022 conference brought together over 1000+ leading smart ticketing and mobility experts from 71 countries to Olympia, London. This year’s TT Awards saw over a dozen companies nominated for the coveted Ticketing Technology of the Year category. ZED Digital was selected as the winner under stiff competition from well-known global brands.

ZED’s smart ticketing solution ZIG not only enables people to purchase tickets on smartphones but also for the ticket verification at the venue entrances to be fully automated, while their smartphones are still in their pockets. ZIG Smart Ticketing technology enhances public safety at sports games, museums, amusement parks, public transit, and virtually any public place.

In a post-pandemic world, ZIG Smart Venue Ticketing is used for Cashless, queue-less, and contactless ticket purchase and verification using IoT sensors installed at crowded venues. ZIG eliminates ticket lines or manual scanning and verification at the gates.

In addition to ticketing, the ZIG solution can be used for other types of payment at venues, including beverages or concessions purchases. People can place their orders on smartphones and just walk up to a vendor stand. ZIG sensors at the stands automatically process their order for pickup with no line-up.

About ZED Digital

ZED Digital is based in Columbus OH, USA. Founded in 2005 by Sumithra Jagannath, a driven and passionate entrepreneur, the company first piloted its Internet of Things-based smart ticketing solution in 2018 onboard small regional public transit buses in Ohio. It has since successfully implemented the solution at urban public transit networks as well as museums to manage payment and line-ups related to ticketing and concessions. The Mission of the ZIG Smart Ticketing solution is to enable people to Travel, Places, Safely.

Company Name: ZED Digital

Contact Person: Srini Ramaswamy

Email: srini@zeddigital.net

Website: www.zed.digital

