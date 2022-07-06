Stonewall Kitchen Family of Brands Announces July 2022 Product Launch

York, Maine, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonewall Kitchen and its family of brands are adding sixty-two new products to their extensive portfolio this summer. The award-winning specialty foods, home goods and personal care producer is now home to nine brands.

“With our growing family of brands, we’re now able to introduce even more interesting flavors, great fragrances and gorgeous designs across various categories,” Vice President of Marketing and DTC Sales, Janine Somers said. “Our Aioli line is one of our fastest growing categories, and with bold new flavors like Parmesan Garlic and Jalapeño Bacon, we don’t see that trend changing anytime soon! Also, with warmer weather rolling in those summer cookouts are top of mind! Our new Chimichurri Grille Sauce, Hickory Brown Sugar Grille Sauce and Hot Honey Wing Sauce are perfect for the grill. Try them alongside our new Cucumber Dill Dressing, made with cucumber juice and a splash of lime. It’s a refreshing twist for those bright summer salads!”

Stonewall Kitchen’s salsa line will also get an addition to the established collection with its new Pickle de Gallo, inspired by Pico de Gallo and combining it with a unique flavor twist with the upward trend of pickles.

Vermont Coffee Company, acquired by Stonewall Kitchen in 2021, energizes their collection with a new flavored coffee line, a first for the brand. Popular favorites such as Rich Vanilla, Roasted Hazelnut and Sweet Maple will soon don the shelves. The coffee theme continues with Stonewall Kitchen’s new Java Coffee Cake Mix with Espresso Glaze. This mix offers an easy-to-make dessert with an abundance of smooth coffee flavor. Though the mix is designed for a cake finish, its versatility allows for it to be baked as a bread or even a muffin.

Moving outside the kitchen, you’ll find Village Candle’s new Luminary Collections, featuring a unique packaging design.

“This collection was inspired by the luminary bags that are often seen lining walkways to create a glowing experience during Halloween and the holiday seasons,” Somers said. “We take that experience inside the home with festive fragrances. The beautiful and whimsical designs of each candle tell a unique seasonal story and creates a beautiful, luminescent glow. Our guests are simply going to love the warmth and vibe of this whole collection!”

The Village Candle line isn’t the only expansion to the Family of Brands candle collection, with three new seasonal candles by Stonewall Kitchen’s newest brand, Michel Design Works. You can now fill the room with scents such as an autumn pumpkin medley with Pumpkin Prize, winter florals with Christmas Bouquet, or that of a fresh-cut Christmas tree with White Spruce.

Stonewall Kitchen’s July product launch also features their annual holiday packaging collection, featuring one-of-its-kind seasonal designs, created by Stonewall Kitchen’s Creative Director, to make gift giving convenient for friends and family with no wrapping necessary.

Guests can view the full lineup of new products below or online at www.stonewallkitchen.com.

The July 2022 Product Launch Includes:

Stonewall Kitchen: Parmesan Garlic Aioli, Jalapeño Bacon Cheese Aioli, Strawberry Fig Jam, Maple Apple Jam, Cucumber Dill Dressing, Chimichurri Grille Sauce, Hickory Brown Sugar Grille Sauce, Hot Honey Wing Sauce, Pickle de Gallo, Java Coffee Cake Mix with Espresso Glaze, Coastal Morning Ground Coffee; Seasonal: Sweet & Salty Milk Chocolate Mix, Holiday Spiced Punch Mixer

About Stonewall Kitchen:

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Michel Design Works brand of elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 19,000 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

