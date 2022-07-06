AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2022 Q2 and 6 months

English Estonian

In 2022 Q2, 4.7 million tonnes of cargo and 1.9 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the number of passengers increased by 218% i.e. by 1.3 million passengers whereas the cargo volume decreased by 21%. The number of vessel calls increased by 6% to 1948 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 8% and the number of vehicles by 1%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica stayed at the same level as in the previous year, utility rate of the vessel was 26%.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, the beginning of summer and the holiday period have brought many passengers from nearby countries, especially on the Tallinn-Helsinki line, where the number of passengers has increased by more than 1.5 times. "The Swedish line is also on the rise, and more and more cruise ships arrive in Tallinn. Today, we have managed to recover to 65% of the pre-pandemic level in passenger volume, and the growth trend continues," explained Kalm.

There has been a shift in the structure of cargo types in terms of volumes - instead of liquid bulk, ro-ro cargo has become the largest cargo group, the growth trend of which continues. The decline in liquid bulk was mainly caused by the imposition of sanctions on Belarussian oil products from March and the Russian-Ukrainian war that started in February. The drop in dry bulk was caused by significant decrease in fertilizer handling volumes due to the sanctions imposed on the operator of Russian origin. There has been a substantial increase in container goods both in tons and in container units. The growth in container traffic comes from a low baseline previous year, when there was a global shortage of empty containers and disruptions in supply chains.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2021 Q2 and 6 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q2 2022 are preliminary as of 04.07.2022. The final volumes for the period will be published in the following financial report.

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change 6M 2022 6M 2021 Change Cargo volume by type of cargo

(th tonnes) 4 675 5 893 -20.7% 9 518 11 168 -14.8% Ro-ro 1 869 1 677 11.4% 3 531 3 219 9.7% Liquid bulk 1 438 2 352 -38.8% 3 169 4 420 -28.3% Containers 591 483 22.2% 1 140 926 23.2% in TEUs 78 993 57 826 36.6% 146 821 109 932 33.6% Dry bulk 569 1 264 -55.0% 1 306 2 366 -44.8% General cargo 207 115 79.1% 367 237 54.5% Non-marine 1 0 - 6 0 1130.2% Number of passengers by routes (th) 1 897 596 218.0% 2 793 969 188.2% Tallinn-Helsinki 1 652 545 203.3% 2 453 878 179.3% Tallinn-Stockholm 129 0 - 183 0 - Muuga-Vuosaari 47 32 47.2% 79 62 27.8% Cruise (traditional) 54 0 - 54 0 - Other 14 20 -29.0% 24 29 -18.7% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 1 948 1 836 6.1% 3 593 3 514 2.2% Cargo vessels 411 436 -5.7% 760 795 -4.4% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 469 1 400 4.9% 2 765 2 719 1.7% Cruise vessels (traditional) 68 0 - 68 0 - Ferries*

(Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines) Passengers (th) 632 584 8.2% 955 853 12.0% Vehicles (th) 300 297 1.1% 478 455 5.1% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 24 24 0.0% 114 114 0.0% Utility rate (%) 26% 26% 0.0% 63% 63% 0.0%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/ . We now also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries: https://www.praamid.ee/wp/statistics/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

