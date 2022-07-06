English French

Quadient Named a Leader in Journey Mapping by Independent Research Firm

Paris, July 6, 2022



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the company has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Mapping Platforms, Q2 2022. Forrester Wave reports provide an overview of the top providers in a market space with analysis of their current offerings and strategies. Forrester, an international research and advisory firm, included 12 vendors in its journey mapping platforms assessment, with Quadient named as one of only three Leaders. Providers were evaluated against 25 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.

Journey mapping tools have grown in popularity, and vendors have grown fast (in both size and number) because of the pandemic and a need for visual collaboration for a remote and hybrid workforce, according to the Forrester Wave report.

The report said Quadient blends journey mapping and analytics to improve customer experience (CX) and communications. “This translates into a roadmap that includes analytics and orchestration capabilities to drive personalized omnichannel communications,” the report said. “Quadient is a good fit for companies that want to visualize customer, business, and operational data in real time, in the context of the journey, to optimize customer communications and CX across journeys.”

As the only Customer Communications Management (CCM)-ready journey mapping solution on the market, Quadient’s cloud-based Inspire Journey is built to drive transformative action by embedding CX into customer communications as well as across wider business practices.

“We are proud to be named a Leader in the Forrester Wave report, which is critical for businesses that prioritize customer experience,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, at Quadient. “We thank Forrester for bringing important research attention to this growing market, and our customers who informed Forrester’s research.”

To read the report, download a complimentary copy: https://www.quadient.com/resources/forrester-wavetm-journey-mapping-platforms-q2-2022.

Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation platform brings together cloud software solutions for CCM, customer journey mapping, and financial communication automation (accounts payable and accounts receivable). Last month, Quadient announced that the number of customers of its software business has surpassed the 12,000 milestone.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1 203-301-3673 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment