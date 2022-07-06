English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 6 JULY 2022 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec’s January–June 2022 half year financial report to be published on Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Cargotec Corporation will publish its January–June 2022 half year financial report on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 3:00 p.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by latest 2:30 p.m. EEST.

The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed with code 914555 by calling one of the following numbers:

Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0572

France +33 (0)1 70 730 3 37

Germany +49 (0)69 22222 5195

Singapore +65 6703 6923

Sweden +46 (0)8 5664 2754

Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 5785

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 3641

United States +1 646-828-8082

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2022-q2. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Note that by dialling into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, martti.henttunen(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 570 1878

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com