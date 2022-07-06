Winglets Market to Garner $4.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global winglets market generated $2.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Surge in in production and deliveries of commercial aircraft, remarkable perks of winglets such as increased fuel efficiency and cruising range of the aircraft, and increase in demand for environment-friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft are expected to drive the growth of the global winglets market. On the other hand, high maintenance cost of winglets is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, upsurge in the adoption rate of winglets by airlines in both, new and retrofit installations, is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

Download Report (362 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13684

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global winglets market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Aviation production and sales were devastatingly impacted during the pandemic due to the stringent travel and social distancing restrictions imposed by government in order to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition, strict import and export restrictions were imposed by the government, which further aggravated the demand for winglets.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global winglets market based on aircraft type, end-use, winglet type, fit and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13684

Based on aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market. The regional jet aircraft segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Based on fit, the line fit segment held the majority market share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global market. The retrofit segment, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13684

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global winglets market report include Airbus, Boeing, Aviation Partners, Inc., BLR Aerospace, Daher, FACC AG, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Hyune Aero-Specialty Inc., RUAG Group, Tamarack Aerospace, and Winglet Technology, LLC.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/00fb32c929134f8d07e67e49b4ea046a





Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace Industry:

Fixed Wing Aircraft Rivets Market by Product Type (Rivets, Screws, Nuts & Bolts, and Others), Application (Cabin Interior, Fuselage, and Control Surfaces), End User (Commercial Aviation and Defence), Platform (Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft, General Aviation Aircraft, and Military Aircraft), and Material (Aluminum, Titanium, Alloy Steel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Fixed Wing Military Drones Market by Range (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), and Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS), Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT), Delivery and Transportation, Combat Operations, and Battle Damage Management), Propulsion (Battery Powered, Fuel Cell, and Hybrid Cell), Endurance (Up to 2 hours, 2 to 6 hours, and More than 6 hours), Maximum Take-off Weight (Less than 25 Kilograms, Between 25 to 150 Kilograms, and More than 150 Kilograms), Launching Mode (Vertical Take-off, Automatic Take-off and Landing, Catapult Launcher, and Hand Launched): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Rotary Wing Aircraft Rivets Market by Product Type (Rivets, Screws, Nuts & Bolts, and Others), Application (Cabin Interior, Fuselage, and Control Surfaces), End User (Commercial Aviation, Defence), Platform (Military Helicopters, Civil Helicopters), and Material (Aluminum, Titanium, Alloy Steel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Commercial Aircraft Wing Market by Application (Passenger Aircraft, Corporate Jets, and Freighter), Type (Swept Back Wing, Delta Wing, and Straight Wing), and Platform (Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation and General Aviation)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Aero Wing Market by Platform (Military and Commercial), Type of Build (Conventional Skin Fabrication and Composite Skin Fabrication), Material (Alloys, Metals and Composite): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market by Application (Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Firefighting & Disaster Management, Search & Rescue, Maritime Security, and Commercial), Range (VLOS, EVLOS, and BVLOS), Operating Mode (Remotely Piloted, Partially Piloted, and Fully Autonomous), Propulsion Type (Gasoline, Electric, and Hybrid), and Weight (<25 Kg, 25 – 500 Kg, and >500 Kg): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com