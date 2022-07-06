Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report 2022: Small Biotechs in a Position to Become Huge Multinationals

Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Markets - Forecasts by Oligo Length, Application, and Product - With Executive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Synthetic Oligonucleotides are poised for explosive growth as gene technology moves into mainstream healthcare, food production and, even, Data Storage! The market for small snippets of DNA, called Oligonucleotides, is growing into a market for Synthetic DNA where organisms, like algae, are "custom designed" to produce food and medicine while consuming few resources.



In applications like CRSPR Gene Editing and COVID-19 Synthetic Antibodies these "Oligos" are already going to work. The possibilities, and market growth are unlimited. Our analysis shows that investors do not yet understand the scope of this technology and the enormous market opportunity. Small biotechs are in a position to become huge multinationals, all based on producing DNA and its building blocks. Learn all about it and see the publisher's forecasts in this comprehensive report.



This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity. The technology is moving fast. It is coming out of the lab and onto the desktop as genetics crosses the chasm into mainstream commerce.



The report includes five year market forecasts.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants



2. Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Oligonucleotide Synthesis?

2.1.1 The Enzyme Race

2.1.2 Data Storage - The Elephant in the Room

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Currency

2.2.3 Years

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Authors

2.3.2 Sources

2.4 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Research Spending - Perspective

2.4.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3. Oligonucleotide Synthesis

3.1 Synthesis Technology

3.2 Automation

3.3 Types of Oligonucleotides

3.4 PCR Primers

3.5 PCR Assays and Panels

3.6 Sequencing

3.7 DNA Microarrays

3.8 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

3.9 Antisense Oligonucleotides

3.10 Other Uses of Oligonucleotides

3.11 Relationship to CRISPR and Gene Editing



4. Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Genome and Bio Foundries

4.1.3 Chemical and Food Product Supplier

4.1.4 Synthetic Gene and Oligo Supplier

4.1.5 Diagnostic Manufacturer

4.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company

4.1.7 Audit Body



5. Market Factors

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 The Role of Diagnostics and the Covid Effect

5.1.2 The RNA Based Vaccine

5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard

5.1.4 Antisense Revival

5.1.5 New Applications

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Declining Price

5.2.2 Technology Lag

5.2.3 COVID Realignment

5.3 The Next Five Years



6. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Recent Developments



7. Profiles of Key Companies



8. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Overview

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market Size by Length - Overview

8.3 Global Market Size by Application - Overview

8.4 Global Market Size by Product - Overview



9. Global Market by Length

9.1 <20 mer Market

9.2 21-50 mer Market

9.3 51-100 mer Market

9.4 >100 mer Market



10. Global Market by Application

10.1 Research Market

10.2 Diagnostics Market

10.3 Therapeutics Market

10.4 Data Market

11. Global Market by Product

11.1 Oligonucleotides Market

11.2 Instruments Market

11.3 Reagents Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2h80a