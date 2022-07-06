Extracellular Vesicles 2022: Two Day Conference - Biology, Disease & Medicine (Washington, United States - September 13-14, 2022)

Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extracellular Vesicles 2022: Biology, Disease & Medicine" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The host is pleased to welcome you all to the Extracellular Vesicles 2022: Biology, Disease & Medicine Conference to be held on-site in-person live in beautiful downtown Seattle.



This conference is held co-located and concurrently with the SelectBIO 3D-Models for Drug Testing: Organoids and Tissue Chips 2022 Conference. All attendees receive full access to both tracks and the networking opportunities during the Food & Beverage events.



This Extracellular Vesicles 2022 Conference focuses on the emerging technologies and tools that are driving the field forward. Technologies such as Flow Cytometry and Single EV Analysis will be highlighted in this conference track. Another theme will be the use of Microfluidics for the Study of EVs in Particular and Circulating Biomarkers in General.



The EV Track brings together technologies and their utilization to study EVs in research, biomarker cargo studies as well as therapeutics development.



Agenda:

Downstream Analysis of Biomarker Cargo Contained in Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes

Harvesting Biological Value from EVs: Biomarker Potential, Therapeutic Potential

Diagnostics Development

EVs in Cancer

EVs in Cardiovascular Disease

EVs in Wound Healing

Extracellular Vesicles and Stem Cells - An Emerging Area of Investigation for Regenerative Medicine

Therapeutics Development + Drug Delivery via Engineered EVs

Single Cell and Vesicle Studies by Flow Cytometry and Microfluidics

Tools & Technologies for Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes

Conference Chairs



Michael Graner

Professor, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine



Lucia R. Languino

Professor of Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University



Keynote Speakers



Daniel Chiu

A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington



Jennifer Jones

NIH Stadtman Investigator, Head of Transnational Nanobiology, Laboratory of Pathology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute



Lynn Pulliam

Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Medicine, University of California San Francisco



Danilo Tagle

Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)



Dominique PV de Kleijn

Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery, Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht, The Netherlands



Kendall Van Keuren-Jensen

Professor and Deputy Director, Translational Genomics Research Institute



