The global intelligent power module market size is anticipated to grow from USD 1.8billion in 2022 to USD 3.0billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2027

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world.The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic.



The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on theintelligent power module market.



Up to 100 A current rating segment toaccount for the larger share of market from 2022 to 2027

IPMs with a current rating of up to 100 A suffice for domestic applications, which comprise daily use appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners, and dishwashers. Such IPMs are manufactured by all major players, such as Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany). The key target segment of these IPMs is the consumer electronics sector. Some of the benefits of these IPMs are the cost savings from a smaller footprint and reduced PCB space. Easy implementation of 2- or 3-phase motor drives with half-bridge IPMs and half-bridge configuration enables a more flexible board design with better thermal performance.



Industrial verticalis expected to contribute largest market share of the intelligent power module market during the forecast period.

The industrial segment is projected to hold the largest share of the intelligent power module marketduring forecast.Industrial is among the key verticals for the intelligent power module market.



The industrial segment comprises industrial manufacturing, process industries, and the energy & power industry.Industrial devices, such as pumps, conveyors, compressors, cranes, winders, extruders, and rollers use powered modules for controlling and protecting the circuitry.



Processes such as electroplating, electrolysis, welding, lighting, and induction heating are equipped with power modules to use electric power efficiently and safely.The ease of manufacturing has led to the availability of these devices in a vast range of current ratings and high voltage ratings.



IPMs control all motors employed in rolling, textile, and cement mills.



Asia is expectedto account for the largest share of market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest size of the intelligent power module market in 2022.Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development are driving the growth of consumer electronics and automotive industries in China, which is expected to increase the demand for intelligent power module in the region.



China is the world’s largest producer and end user of consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and home appliances. The increasing need for power management in consumer electronics products is fueling the demand for intelligent power modules in the consumer electronics vertical.



