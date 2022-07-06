New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphene Market: Analysis By Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2017-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290999/?utm_source=GNW

All of these features excite researchers and businesses throughout the world because graphene has the potential to transform various sectors in the realms of electricity, conductivity, energy generation, batteries, sensors, and more. Continuous R&D initiatives around the world, as well as large-scale graphene production from renewable sources, including the utilization of value-added compounds, are expected to provide the industry with huge growth potential.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graphene market has seen a dip in growth in 2020. This lethal virus has wreaked havoc around the globe, particularly in North America and Europe. Companies shut down their operations and production facilities to prevent the virus from spreading further and as a result, graphene utilization in the industrial automobile and transportation, aerospace, electronics, and other industries has decreased.



However, due to its superior conductivity, flexibility, antibacterial, and antiviral potency, graphene technology and its uses accelerated dramatically during COVID-19. To counteract COVID-19, graphene-based protective equipment, biosensors, medicine delivery, and therapy systems are being developed.



Growing purchasing power and increased consumer electronics demand, such as tablets and mobile phones, are likely to propel the graphene market forward. Furthermore, transparent conductive films made of graphene oxide are employed as raw materials in automobiles to make them safer and lighter.



