Global Commercial Water Purifier Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Filter Type, Technology, End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)

Furthermore, increased public awareness of the dangers of high total dissolved solids (TDS) levels in drinking water, continued industrial expansion, and the implementation of severe government laws requiring the supply of high purity water are all driving up commercial water purifiers sales.



Based on the Filter Type segment, the Reverse Osmosis segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Commercial Water Purifier market in the year 2027 as RO purifiers are used to treat highly contaminated water containing dissolved salts and heavy metals. They are the most effective purifier type to treat seawater and municipal tap water that is of poor quality. As the quality of water that is available across the globe continues to deteriorate due to pollution, RO purification is foreseen to witness growth in sales during the forecast period.



APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Commercial Water Purifier market followed by the Americas & Europe. Also, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



Also, the global commercial water purifiers market is being driven by factors such as industrial expansion and rising urbanization. The rapidly expanding hotel business, as well as decreasing water quality, are driving up demand for water purifiers. The industry is expected to develop as government standards for safe and healthy drinking water systems are implemented. The commercial water purifier market is disintegrating and highly competitive owing to the presence of major global and regional players. All the dominant players are performing better than one another in all the parameters and in this way, the competition in the commercial water purifier market is intensifying.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Commercial Water Purifier market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Commercial Water Purifier Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Commercial Water Purifier Market by Filter Type (Mechanical, Absorption, Ion Exchange, Reverse Osmosis, Others).



• The report analyses the Commercial Water Purifier Market by Technology (RO Purification, UF Purification, UV Purification, Others).



• The report analyses the Commercial Water Purifier Market by End User- (Horeca, Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Others).



• The Global Commercial Water Purifier Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include A.O Smith Corporation, Pentair PLC, The Clorox Company, The 3M Company, Eaton Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Evoqua Water Technologies, Toray Industries, Ispring Water Systems, Culligan International.



