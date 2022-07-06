English Finnish

09:45 London, 11:45 Helsinki, 6 July 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP PLC: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group Plc has on 6 July 2022 made a flagging notification to FIN-FSA pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. According to the flagging notification Afarak’s portion of the Company’s shares has exceeded the threshold of 5 per cent.

According to the notification, Afarak holds 20,173,991 treasury shares in Afarak, which corresponds to approximately 7.55 % of the total shares in Afarak This is based on the fact that a total of 15,000,000 new shares issued on the basis of the directed share issuance without payment to the Company itself decided at Afarak’s Annual General Meeting on June 1, 2022 have been registered in the Trade Register today.

Total positions of person subject to the notification:

% shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7,55 0 7,55



















267 041 814 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2,41 0 2,41

Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares







Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009800098 20 173 991 0 7.55 0 SUBTOTAL A 20 173 991 7.55

Helsinki, July 6, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC



Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com



Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

