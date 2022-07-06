ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Research Report 2022-2028 : Geographical Regions, Manufactures, Types, Application, Opportunities, Challenges, Developments

Pune, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABF, otherwise known as “Ajinomoto Build-up Film” is a resin substrate that acts as an insulator in all modern ICs. The ABF is a highly durable and rigid film that resists expansion and contraction with changes in temperature, making it ideal for use as a substrate between the nanometer-scale and millimeter-scale components of a processor or IC. The AFB substrate consists of multiple layers of microcircuits, known as a “build-up substrate” which allows the formation of these miniature components as its surface is receptive to laser processing and direct copper plating. Most modern chipmakers use ABF to design the smaller components of their CPUs and GPUs.

ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.



ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4522.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 6487.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Are:

Unimicron

Ibiden

Nan Ya PCB

Shinko Electric Industries

Kinsus Interconnect Technology

AT&S

Semco

Kyocera

TOPPAN

Zhen Ding Technology

Daeduck Electronics

ASE Material

LG InnoTek

Shennan Circuit

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

ACCESS

National Center for Advanced Packaging (NCAP China)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market types split into:

4-8 Layers ABF Substrate

8-16 Layers ABF Substrate

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market applications, includes:

PCs

Server & Switch

Game Consoles

AI Chip

Communication Base Station

Others

ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate market reports offers key study on the market position of the ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

