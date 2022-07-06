New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Boutique Fitness Studio Market – Analysis By Studio Type, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290997/?utm_source=GNW

Further, since the young working-age population with adequate disposable income in hand is leading a sedentary lifestyle, thereby, attracting various diseases, the demand for boutique fitness studios is only expected to move northwards.



Based on the Studio Type segment, the gym segment is expected to hold the largest share in Boutique Fitness Studio market in the year 2027 as an increasing number of individuals are going to gyms so as to counter the side-effects of their hectic urban lifestyles, which is flourishing the growth of this segment significantly. Furthermore, because Gen X is more likely than any other group to use health clubs, health clubs focus on keeping this customer segment interested and investing in their gym and health memberships by providing tailored service options.



The North American region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Boutique Fitness Studio market followed by Europe. However, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



The rise in boutique gym subscriptions is attributed to today’s millennials’ preference for the aura, community, and ambience above the price paid. People enjoy a good atmosphere in the boutique fitness center, together with experienced trainers. These reasons are propelling the global boutique fitness market forward. However, boutique gyms are expanding due to their small size, but once the market becomes saturated, boutique gyms will experience cutthroat competition and subscription prices may decline. On the other hand, millennials’ growing knowledge of health, body image, and rising living standards give market growth potential.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Boutique Fitness Studio market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Boutique Fitness Studio Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Boutique Fitness Studio Market by Studio Type (Gyms, Health/Fitness Clubs, Corporate Offices, Others).



• The report analyses the Boutique Fitness Studio Market by End User (Men, Women).



• The Global Boutique Fitness Studio Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Peloton, Xponential Fitness Inc., Planet Fitness, F45 Training, Town Sports International, Equinox Group, LA Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, Gold’s Gym, Orangetheory Fitness, Crunch Fitness.



Key Target Audience



• Boutique Fitness Studio Companies



• Health and Wellness Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

