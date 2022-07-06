Crestline Announces the Promotion of Daniel E. Johnson to Senior Vice President of Taxes

FAIRFAX, Va., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today the promotion Daniel E. (Danny) Johnson, CPA, CMA, CGMA, to Senior Vice President of Taxes. Danny became part of the Crestline family in 1998 when he joined Crestline Capital Corporation as a senior tax manager ultimately rising to Vice President of Tax for Barceló Crestline moving over to Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC as Vice President of Taxes in 2008.



“Danny’s recent promotion to Senior Vice President of Taxes reflects his incredible dedication and contribution to assuring Crestline’s ongoing success,” said James Carroll, Crestline’s President & CEO. “Danny successfully leads the management of all aspects of taxation for our company which has management contracts in 29 states that include income and franchise tax planning, compliance, accounting, audits, as well as property and sales tax.”

Danny began in his career with Host Marriott Corporation in 1991. He is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Management Accountant and holds a Certificate of Financial Planning from Florida State University. He graduated Cum Laude from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Institute of Management Accountants.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 126 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,000 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

