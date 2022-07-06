New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL COSMETIC BIOACTIVE INGREDIENTS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290979/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

As most conventional skincare cosmetic formulations contain harmful, non-biodegradable petroleum and mineral oil-derived ingredients, many cosmetic giants have shifted their focus from fossil-based ingredients to bio-based ingredients to satisfy customer demand for green cosmetics while achieving a circular economy and addressing environmental concerns.

Several bioactive-based products are available in the market, like sunscreen, moisturizer, shampoos, conditioner, body lotion, etc. Such increasing demand over time and rise in the customer base has boosted the beauty and personal care industry, which is also making way for the growth of the companies involved in manufacturing active ingredients for cosmetics.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global cosmetic bioactive ingredients market growth evaluation comprises the assessment of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market in terms of cosmetic bioactive ingredients owing to its changing lifestyle influence of social media on Gen Z and Millenials.



Further, popularity of Korean skincare and cosmetic products is driving the market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The rivalry observed among the global market players is moderately high owing to the large product portfolios of various leading companies. Moreover, new launches across various segments like hair care, oral care, fragrances, etc., create market holding opportunities for these companies. Further, leading companies attempt to augment and reinstate market position among rivals with substantial investments. Hence, the competition is expected to remain moderately high within the global cosmetic bioactive ingredients market.

The players currently ruling the global cosmetic bioactive ingredients market are BASF, Evonik, Croda International, DOW, etc.



