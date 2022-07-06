The global smart water meter market is predicted to project a CAGR of 8.39% in terms of revenue during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SMART WATER METER MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05106707/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Smart water meters aid water utilities in managing their water networks in an efficient manner.The smart water technologies are gaining traction as a result of the diminishing water resources across the globe, and the increasing wastewater disposal expenses.



There is a growing need for sustainable management of water supply across various countries, due to the existing water scarcity.Hence, there are demands for smart water meter due to its operational benefits, and it also forms an integral part in preserving water supplies and ensuring equitable access for the consumers.



These factors are set to impact market growth immensely.

The governments across various countries are providing financial grants and support to consumers in order to encourage the adoption of smart water meters, and this is set to result in huge market growth opportunities. However, the high installation costs hinder the growth of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global smart water meter market’s geographical analysis includes the assessment of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.The growth prospects for Asia-Pacific are positive as a result of rapid urbanization, increasing population, growing manufacturing industries, etc.



North America dominates the market in terms of revenue share.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Datamatic Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg, Badger Meter Inc, Aclara Technologies LLC (Acquired by Hubbell Incorporated), Arad Group, etc. are some of the companies operating in the market. The market rivalry is characterized by large investments increasing the barriers for the existing players.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC (ACQUIRED BY HUBBELL INCORPORATED)

2. ARAD GROUP

3. BADGER METER INC

4. DATAMATIC INC

5. DIEHL STIFTUNG & CO KG

6. ELSTER GROUP GMBH (ACQUIRED BY HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL)

7. ICSA (INDIA) LIMITED

8. ITRON INC

9. KAMSTRUP AS

10. LANDIS+GYR AG (ACQUIRED BY TOSHIBA CORPORATION)

11. MASTER METER INC (ACQUIRED BY ARAD LTD)

12. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC

13. NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

14. SENSUS USA INC (ACQUIRED BY XYLEM)

15. ZENNER INTERNATIONAL GMBH & CO KG

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05106707/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________