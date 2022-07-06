Inulin Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Insights and Forecast till 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study by Fortune Business Insights on the inulin market is titled, “Inulin Market, 2022- 2029.” which offers a comprehensive overview of the inulin market. It presents major trajectories such as growth drivers and restraints, along with trends and opportunities. The report also enlists major players operating in the market. The information presented in the report is extracted from both primary and secondary research methods.



Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/inulin-market-101512

According to Fortune Business Insights, report highlights some of the major vendors in the global inulin market. Some of these companies are listed below:

Eli Lilly and Company

The Tierra Group

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

BENEO GmbH

Jarrow Formulas

The Green Labs LLC

Cargill Incorporated

TIC Gums

Novo Nordisk

Sensus BV

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Trait and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Eli Lilly and Company, The Tierra Group, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, BENEO GmbH, Jarrow Formulas, The Green Labs LLC, Cargill Incorporated, TIC Gums, Novo Nordisk, Sensus BV and Others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.



As per the report, the application of inulin in the food and beverage industry is expected to witness high growth because of the increasing demand for functional ingredients or prebiotics, texture modifiers, and sugar replacers in food. On the other side, consumer inclination toward healthy bakery and confectionery products is prognosticated to increase the demand for inulin in the confectionary and bakery segment, thus helping it witness high growth rate in the forthcoming years.

Browse In-depth Summary of This Research Insight:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/inulin-market-101512

Nutritional Properties of Inulin to Promote its Growth in Market

Inulin is basically a form of starch found in herbs, vegetables, and fruits. It has very low calories and consists of rich fiber. Inulin is also considered as a dietary fiber and helps in the growth of intestinal bacteria. Various health benefits provided by inulin helps to increase its demand in the market, thus acting as a major growth driver for the market. Other factors promoting the growth of the global inulin market include the rise in health consciousness among consumers and gradual shift from unhealthy food towards nutritional food products. In addition, inulin also helps to reduce weight and are, therefore, are anticipated to attract more revenue from the geriatric population.

On the contrary, certain factors may act as a barrier to the growth of the inulin market. Excessive consumption of inulin may cause discomfort to the digestive system, and also cause allergies. Besides this, the increasing demand for probiotics such as galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) and mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) may also cause hindrance to the growth of the global inulin market in the forecast duration.

Rise in Consumer Awareness with Regard to Benefits of Inulin to help Europe Emerge Dominant

The rising demand for fortified food products containing prebiotic ingredients is anticipated to help the inulin market in Europe to emerge dominant. Additionally, the presence of abundant raw materials such as chicory roots and its increasing production is also anticipated to have a positive impact on the Europe market. Other factors helping the regional market grow significantly are favorable regulatory policies with regard to the use of functional ingredients in beverage formulation and food preparation, and increasing consumer awareness about product benefits to aid gut health.

On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth on account of the increasing demand for inulin from developing nations such as India, Japan, and others. The rise in per capita income of consumers, accompanied by the surge in health consciousness among the regional consumers is anticipated to help Asia Pacific grow rapidly in the forecast duration.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/inulin-market-101512

Read Related Insights:

Probiotics Market Trends, Share | Global Industry Growth [2020-2027]

Honey Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis Report, 2021-2028

Vegetable Puree Market Size, Growth, Trends & Forecast [2028]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com