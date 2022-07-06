Achievable Inc. Joins NVIDIA Inception

SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achievable exam preparation today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception. The program is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data sciences.

Achievable was founded on the premise that adaptive learning is most effective when it is deeply integrated with the course material and learning platform - united together to create an enjoyable and productive learning experience for our customers.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Achievable to accelerate its research and development efforts, assisting its team by providing access to cutting-edge technology, support, and training. The program will also offer Achievable the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Achievable's CTO, Justin Pincar, said, "We're excited to join NVIDIA Inception; this relationship presents Achievable the ability to scale faster and further explore the capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning to better help our learners succeed."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Achievable is an exam preparation platform, trusted by thousands to ace professional qualification examinations such as the GRE, FINRA SIE and Series, and the USMLE.

