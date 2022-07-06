Global oil condition monitoring market size to amass a valuation of USD 192 million by 2028

Pune, India, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that worldwide oil condition monitoring market is slated to record a CAGR of 6.1% through 2028 and generate a remuneration of USD 192 million by the end of the analysis timeframe.





Proceeding further, a vivid analysis of the various market segmentations based on sampling type, end user scope, and regional expanse is provided in the report. It also investigates the major developments and strategies concerning the leading players to draw conclusions about the competitive dynamics. Apart from this, a thorough study of the entire industry chain in hosted in the document to help businesses in making well-informed decisions.

Increasing emphasis on time management and growing inclination towards cost effective approaches among the industrialists is the key factor fueling the industry remuneration.

For the unversed, oil condition monitoring (OCM) is a critical aspect of any preventative maintenance agenda. Most common activities employed within OCM include measuring, monitoring, and analyzing any signs of contamination or degradation in the quality of the lubricant or fuel oil.

Focus on energy conservation by ensuring efficient working of machineries, and rising demand for electricity are likely to contribute significantly to industry expansion in the forthcoming years.

Despite the positive outlook, dearth of skilled workers as well as the cost incurred in renovating existing infrastructures will present major hinderances for the growth trajectory of the market during the analysis period.

Segmental outlook: -

Based on sampling type, worldwide oil condition monitoring industry is segregated into off-site and on-site. As per credible estimates, the on-site sampling segment is a promising avenue for revenue generation owing to its role in mitigating oil wastage & disposal, improving the efficiency of the equipment as well as saving time and limiting the expenditure on service and repairs.

Considering end user scope, the marketplace is bifurcated into transportation, oil & gas, mining, industrial, energy & power generation, and others. The transportation segment is slated to hold a decent industry share by 2028, attributable to growing dependability on oil tracking to prevent engine failures and subsequent mishaps. In addition, growing focus on installing real-time sensors for oil monitoring in automobiles will add to the segmental share.

Regional overview: -

North America market is reckoned to garner a decent revenue share during the evaluation period of 2022-2028, ascribed to notable technological advancements in predictive maintenance as well proliferation of end use verticals such as automotive, mining, electricity generation, and oil & gas among others.

Competitive framework summary: -

Tan Delta Systems Ltd., Poseidon Systems LLC, Chevron Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Des-Case Corporation, Intertek Group plc, Shell plc, CM Technologies GmbH, Bureau Veritas S.A., SGS S.A., Micromem Applied Sensor Technologies Inc. (MAST), Gill Sensors & Controls Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, WIKA Tech S.A.S. (Avenisense), HYDAC Technology Corporation, and Spectro Analytical Instruments GmbH are the key players influencing global oil condition monitoring market trends.

Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2030

The global oil & gas infrastructure market is slated to expand substantially through 2030 due to increasing investments in various projects regarding greenfield development to explore unconventional reserves. Recently, rising government initiatives and partnerships among industry players towards the reduction of carbon emissions have been beneficial for oil & gas infrastructure market growth. For instance, in April 2022, Shell Overseas Investment B.V., a fully owned holding of Shell plc, inked a deal with Actis Solenergi Limited, an energy company specializing in sustainable infrastructure, to purchase 100% of Solenergi Power Private Limited and the India-based Sprng Energy group of companies for $1.55 billion. In India, Sprng Energy provides wind and solar energy to electrical distribution firms. From the regional perspective, the Middle East & Africa oil & gas infrastructure market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate through the forthcoming years owing to continuous investments in transportation and distribution infrastructure. Moreover, the relatively lower gas prices are foreseen to further bolster MEA industry growth up to 2030.



