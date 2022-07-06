Worldwide Automotive Lubricants Industry to 2027 - Rapid Growth in Urbanization and Middle-income Populations Present Opportunities

Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Lubricants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An automotive lubricant is used for lubricating automotive parts to minimize friction in vehicles. It also performs a variety of secondary roles. It aids in the cleaning and cooling of engine parts and the prevention of rust and corrosion accumulation. The automotive lubricant market is changing as the customers demand better-performing lubricants that would enhance the engine's fuel economy and deliver better performance.

Advancements in technology-supported catering to diverse automotive needs such as increasing the shelf life of the engine, reducing carbon footprint, improving fuel economy, supplying lubricants with low viscosity, and meeting the changing vehicle emission standards. The increasing use of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in emerging economies has fueled the automotive lubricant market.



Market Trends & Drivers:

Increasing demand for passenger vehicles in emerging economies

The automotive industry in India, China, Brazil, and South Korea is growing rapidly because the global automotive market has developed immensely over the past decades in terms of markets, production capacity, and competitive standards. Emerging economies such as India and China are the most populated countries globally, enabling a huge domestic market. In addition, emerging countries have taken advantage of foreign direct investment and helped MNCs to set up their assembly plants in various countries.

Also, new industrial policies implemented by governments of emerging economies helped increase the automobile industry's production capacity. As per the International organization of motor vehicle manufacturers, since 2005, the automobile industry has shown rapid growth in emerging economies because of low-cost raw materials, low cost of skilled labor, and increased foreign direct investment (FDI).



Opportunities:

Rapid growth in urbanization and middle-income population

Rapid progress in urbanization, changing lifestyles, and growth in the middle-income population are some of the major opportunities for the market. As per the World Bank, about 75% of the world's population resides in middle-income countries, and the population of middle-income countries is increasing annually by 1%. Also, the migration of people from rural to urban areas has rapidly increased in past years and is the main reason for the rapid growth in urbanization.

More than 80% of global GDP is generated through cities as urban areas develop at high rates. Infrastructure and industrial development are key factors contributing to rapid growth in the middle-income segment. In recent years, sectors like automotive and information technology have grown immensely in emerging economies because of the availability of low-cost raw materials, a huge investment in research and development, low cost of skilled labor, and availability of good quality infrastructure.

Countries such as China, Japan, Indonesia, India, USA, UK, France, Canada, Italy, Germany, and Spain are investing in green chemistry and circular economy; these are the methods that help urbanization with sustainability to protect the environment in the coming years and, it creates a balance between infrastructure development and environment. This will help the automotive sector grow, and demand for automotive lubricants will also increase.



Challenges:

Increased Requirement for Alternate Powertrain Specific Lubricants

High investment in the automobile sector has posed a challenge of new requirements for lubricants as the sector is manufacturing vehicles that will have a low impact on the environment and deliver high performance. Also, the engine design requirements, transmission assembly, gearbox, and brake system are different for different manufacturers.

So, to meet this requirement lubricant industry must work with the automobile manufacturer and develop a new set of products that will be suitable for that vehicle. For instance, the thinner engine oil will help to secure fuel economy. But thinner engine oil might affect the engine functionality, which poses a challenge to lubricant manufacturers.

Companiesand Strategies

The key players have undertaken various strategies to grow in the automotive lubricants market. Companies in the automotive lubricants industry compete strategically. The growth in sustainable processes and initiative has been a challenge for all companies globally. Technological advances and environmental and economic challenges drive the demand for innovative and sustainable automotive lubricant products.



Some major players in the market include Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), British Petroleum (UK), Shell (Netherlands), Gulf Oil (US), Idemitsu (Japan), Castrol (US), Fuchs (Germany), and Chevron Corporation (US). These players have adopted strategies such as expansion, agreement, new product development, joint ventures, and others to increase their revenues in the automotive lubricants market.



The automotive lubricants market is provided for the forecast years 2022 to 2027 and the base year of 2021. The market is segmented as per Type, Vehicle Type, Oil Type, and Geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the automotive lubricants market to enable customers to analyze the market efficiently.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the automotive lubricants market?

2. What are the growth factors in the automotive lubricants market?

3. Who are the key vendors in the automotive lubricants market?

4. What are the latest trends in the automotive lubricants market?

5. Which region holds the largest share in the automotive lubricants market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Innovations for Efficient and High-Performance Engines

8.2 Increasing Demand for Passenger Vehicles in Emerging Economies

8.3 Improvements in Sustainability Standards for Productivity and Profitability



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Demand for Alternate Engine Powertrain Platforms

9.2 Rapid Growth in Urbanization and Middle-Income Population

9.3 Surge in Demand for Group Ii & Iii Base Oils



10 Market Challenges

10.1 High Demand for Alternate Powertrain-Specific Lubricants

10.2 Unavailability of Raw Materials for Automobile Industry



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Engine Oil

12.5 Transmission Fluid

12.6 Hydraulic Fluid

12.7 Others



13 Vehicle Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Passenger Cars

13.4 Commercial Vehicles

13.5 Two-Wheelers

13.6 Other Vehicles



14 Oil Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Mineral Oil

14.4 Fully Synthetic Oil

14.5 Semi-Synthetic Oil

14.6 Bio-Based Oil



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 North America

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 by Product Type

16.4 by Vehicle Type

16.5 by Oil Type

16.6 Key Countries

16.7 US

16.8 Canada



17 Latin America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 by Product Type

17.4 by Vehicle Type

17.5 by Oil Type

17.6 Key Countries

17.7 Brazil

17.8 Mexico



18 Middle East & Africa

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 by Product Type

18.4 by Vehicle Type

18.5 by Oil Type

18.6 Key Countries

18.7 South Africa

18.8 Iran

18.9 Iraq



19 Europe

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 by Product Type

19.4 by Vehicle Type

19.5 by Oil Type

19.6 Key Countries

19.7 Germany

19.8 Russia

19.9 France

19.10 Spain

19.11 Italy

19.12 UK



20 Apac

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 by Product Type

20.4 by Vehicle Type

20.5 by Oil Type

20.6 Key Countries

20.7 China

20.8 India

20.9 Japan

20.10 Indonesia

20.11 South Korea



21. Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview



22. Key Company Profiles

22.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation

22.2 Shell plc

22.3 Total Energies

22.4 Chevron Corporation

22.5 Castrol Limited



23. Other Prominent Companies

23.1 Bp plc

23.2 Sinopec

23.3 Phillips 66

23.4 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

23.5 Gs Caltex

23.6 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

23.7 Fuchs

23.8 Kuwait Dana Lubes Company

23.9 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

23.10 Valvoline Inc.

23.11 Indian Oil Corporation Limited

23.12 Gulf Oil International Limited

23.13 Petro Canada Lubricants Inc.

23.14 Liqui Moly

23.15 Ravensberger Schmierstoffvertrieb GmbH (Ravenol)

23.16 Motul

23.17 Repsol

23.18 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

23.19 Pennzoil

23.20 Behran Oil Co.



24. Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25. Quantitative Summary

25.1 Market by Product Type

25.2 Market by Vehicle Type

25.3 Market by Oil Type



26. Geography



27. Appendix

