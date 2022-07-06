Industrial Protective Fabrics Market is slated to exceed $8.40 billion by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market was estimated at USD 4.10 billion in 2021 and is projected to surpass $ 8.40 billion in revenue by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028. This report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, top winning strategies, wavering market trends, the competitive scenario, and major investment pockets.

Industrial protective fabrics are a branch of the technical textiles industry known as Protech, which refers to protective clothing that protects the human body from the external environment, including harmful chemicals, heat, foul weather, gases, and mechanical hazards by shielding the worker’s body against hazardous elements. These fabrics find extensive usage in the medical sector, mainly due to the recent surge in demand for protective gear during the pandemic. Moreover, increasing urbanization and the booming manufacturing sector, along with rising concerns regarding sustainability, are likely to boost product demand owing to its cost-effectiveness and recyclable properties.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3264





A global rise in diseases has increased the demand for health care protection garments. The use of hazardous chemicals in research & development activities has also significantly encouraged the uptake of personal protective garments. To avoid any clinical accidents during the process, there has been a considerable surge in demand for industrial protective fabrics in healthcare & laboratory settings. These fabrics offer protection from infectious body fluids, blood splashes, and pathogen penetration, which would propel product adoption in the forthcoming years. As a result of these factors, the healthcare & laboratories application segment is slated to surpass a valuation of $335.5 million by 2028.

Key reasons for industrial protective fabrics market growth:

Growing consumer preference for polyamide. Rising product demand in industrial protective clothing. Increasing usage in healthcare & laboratory applications.

2028 forecasts show the “polyamide” segment retaining its dominance:

In terms of raw material, the polyamide segment is anticipated to register about $75.5 million in revenue and grow at a CAGR of over 10.5% by 2028. Polyamide offers properties like high elastic modulus & tensile strength, solvent resistance, flame resistance, and superior optical, electrical & magnetic characteristics that make it ideal in industrial fabrics. It also provides excellent resistance to wear and tear and enhances safety, which is speculated to drive segmental demand in the automotive industry.

Request for the Customization of this Report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3264

Middle East & Africa to continue its top status in terms of revenue:

In the regional landscape, the Middle East & Africa industrial protective fabrics market was valued at around $385.5 million in 2021 and is poised to progress at around 11% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 owing to rising residential, commercial, and infrastructure development, coupled with increasing construction activities. Recent socio-political conflicts have led to a rise in the prices of oil and natural gas in the region. These increased prices are slated to benefit exporters in the Middle East & Africa and help in improving the nation’s economy, in turn encouraging more industrial activities. These factors are set to augment the MEA industrial protective fabrics market share.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on industrial protective fabrics market:

During the pandemic, several industries witnessed a halt in business operations, causing a huge setback for the protective wear textile industry. However, PPE kits were highly in use around the world and the Protech textile industry was hugely involved in manufacturing personal protective equipment , mainly for healthcare applications. Thus, soaring demand for these fabrics has positively influenced the development of the industrial protective fabrics industry in recent years.

Leading market players:

Key players analyzed in the industrial protective fabrics industry report include Dupont De Nemours, TenCate Fabrics EU, Teijin Ltd, Honeywell International, Inc., Milliken & Company, Glen Raven, Inc., WL Gore & Associates, Tex Tech Industries, W. Barnet GmbH & Co, KOLON Industries, Klopman International, Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc., Beijing BW Protect, and others.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.



