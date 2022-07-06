The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by $ 13.94 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334952/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the infectious disease diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the development of novel drugs, and the increasing adoption of POC.

The infectious disease diagnostics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Labs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in M & A as one of the prime reasons driving the infectious disease diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in research and development and the emergence of new patterns of infectious diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the infectious disease diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Infectious disease diagnostics market sizing

• Infectious disease diagnostics market forecast

• Infectious disease diagnostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infectious disease diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genetic Signatures Ltd., Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, and Vela Diagnostics. Also, the infectious disease diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

