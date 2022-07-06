Metatron Announces Deal with Health and Lifestyle Company Good Karma Global

DOVER, DE, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron Apps (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce mobile marketing agreement with Good Karma Global, an e-commerce company which has generated millions in sales over the last several years through its various lifestyle brands. Good Karma brings to the table its thousands of customers, multiple digital properties and wide range of health and wellness products.

The companies plan to conduct a shared roll out of multiple websites and apps geared towards wellness, mindfulness, and health-related lifestyle categories. Good Karma Global currently sells nutritional supplements and digital wellness content under various brand names in retail, web and via the top social media platforms. One of its popular diet brands recently ranked as one of the best-selling supplements on Amazon for its category.

The global e-commerce market reached $4.9 trillion in 2021 and is expected to grow 50% over the next 5 years (Statista). Most online sales occur in the mobile space with over $3.5 trillion in sales via apps and phone browsers. Mainstream wellness companies like Good Karma recognize the need to greatly expand its presence in mobile with the help of an experienced app development and marketing company like Metatron.

“With over 50% of all retail now happening online and mostly on phones, the agreement with Good Karma Global will position both companies for continued success in the mobile e-commerce revolution”-Joe Riehl CEO Metatron

Other Updates:

Try our mint-on-demand service NFTminthouse.com where you can create NFT’s from your digital assets or purchase from our Art collection which includes works from popular artists, and we will mint your NFT for free! More artwork will be continually added to our marketplace throughout the year, visit often: https://bit.ly/MetaverseMadeEasy

Be sure to download the FLFE Energy Boosting Mobile App with thousands of satisfied customers:

Apple https://apple.co/3j71Myv

Android: https://bit.ly/FocusedLifeForceEnergyApp

