Cosmetic Surgery Global Market Report 2022

The global cosmetic surgery market is expected to grow from $39.01 billion in 2021 to $40.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The cosmetic surgery market is expected to grow to $48.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The cosmetic surgery market consists of sales of cosmetic surgery procedures services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are focused on improving the physical or cosmetic appearance of a particular body part.This surgery includes restoring damaged skin, and removal of wrinkles, or blemishes.



Cosmetic surgery includes skin tightening and improving the appearance of the skin, adjusting facial features, and adding or removing hair.



The main types of procedures in cosmetic surgery are surgical procedures, non-surgical procedures, and other procedures.Surgical procedures involve invasive surgeries to enhance and reshape structures of the body to improve appearance.



Cosmetic surgeries are offered by various provider types such as spas and cosmetic surgery centers, hospitals and specialty clinics.It is used by genders such as male and female.



Cosmetic surgery is applied to liposuction, eyelid and nose surgery, body contouring, face reconstruction, cosmetic implants, and others. These are used by end-users such as hospitals, surgical centers, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the cosmetic surgery market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cosmetic surgery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rising number of cosmetic surgery hospitals is driving the growth of the cosmetic surgery market.Cosmetic surgery is done to improve a person’s appearance by repairing the damaged areas of skin, and removal of wrinkles or blemishes.



The growing social and cultural influences such as media, fashion, and film industry, peer pressure for appearance and attractiveness, and shifting dimensions of beauty have raised the number of cosmetic surgery hospitals all over the world. For example, in 2020, according to The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a plastic surgery specialty organization, $16.7 billion was spent on cosmetic procedures in the U.S., 15.6 million cosmetic procedures were completed, out of which 2.3 million were cosmetic surgical procedures and 13.2 million cosmetic surgeries were minimally-invasive procedures, 6.8 million included reconstructive procedures. The increasing number of cosmetic surgery has raised the number of hospitals, free-standing ambulatory surgical facilities, and office premises to conduct cosmetic surgery procedures.



The Botulinum Toxin is a key trend gaining popularity in the cosmetic surgery market.The increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries and minimally invasive procedures has increased in the past few years.



Botulinum Toxin injections also known as Botox are used to improve appearance by relaxing muscles that cause wrinkles.These injections are also used in treating medical conditions like eye problems, migraines, hyperhidrosis, and overactive bladder.



For instance, in 2021, a study, from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, found that Botox injections became the most popular non-invasive cosmetic procedure in 2020, with 4.4 million procedures performed in 2019.



In December 2021, Allergan Aesthetics an American-based pharmaceutical company acquired Soliton for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Allergan Aesthetics company added a new technology portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments, that includes treatment for the appearance of cellulite.



Soliton, Inc. is a medical device, tattoo removal, and cellulite reduction company.



The countries covered in the cosmetic surgery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

