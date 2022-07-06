New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sales Intelligence Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290021/?utm_source=GNW





The global sales intelligence market is expected to grow from $2.72 billion in 2021 to $3.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The sales intelligence market is expected to grow to $4.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%.



The sales intelligence market consists of the sale of sales intelligence services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to understand consumer behavior and target audience with the best products to fulfill their requirements. Sales intelligence refers to the range of tech solutions that provide data to salespeople which helps sales and marketing teams identify, analyze, present, and make use of data for their potential customers and their requirements.



The main components of sales intelligence are software and services.Software solutions are used to improve the quality and quantity of sales leads that provide companies to use their internal and external data to find new opportunities.



Sales intelligence solutions are used in different organization sizes such as large enterprises and small-medium enterprises (SMEs).Sales intelligence is deployed on-premises and cloud.



Sales intelligence solutions are applied for lead management, data management, analytics and reporting, and others. Sales intelligence is used by end-users such as BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods and retail, media and entertainment, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the sales intelligence market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sales intelligence market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The surge in demand for content optimization and data enrichment tools had driven the sales intelligence market.Data enrichment solutions enable businesses to maximize their data which offers new marketing opportunities, communication channels, and improved client targeting.



Also, content optimization is equally important to reduce the danger of overloading as much new content is being created every day. For instance, according to the article published by iMpact learning center, a center for education, more than 1.3 million businesses, website publishers, and non-profits organizations are being benefited from using Google’s advertising solutions for content optimization. Hence, the demand for content optimization and related services will rise the demand for sales intelligence tools and will drive the market.



The infusion of AI and ML capabilities to automate the pre-sales process has been a trend in the sales intelligence market.The infusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning has created a massive opportunity for companies to automate their pre-sales and sales process and improve sales leads.



For instance, in April 2019, Microsoft introduced Microsoft Digital which helps sales and marketing embed AI and machine learning into the lead-qualification process in Dynamics 365 sales solution, quadrupling the effectiveness of sales. Similarly, Turkey-based mobile phone operator Turkcell used the AI-powered IBM Datacap OCR (Optical Character Recognition) solution to process 15 million customer contracts in six months, saving labor costs, decreasing compliance risk, and improving client responsiveness.



In August 2019, Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company announced the acquisition of Tableau Software for $15.7 billion. With this acquisition, Salesforce will be a powerful force in the lucrative enterprise software world. Tableau Software is an American interactive data visualization software company that helps in making sales intelligence software



The countries covered in the sales intelligence market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

